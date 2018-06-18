No. 67 Ford GT Penalized Post-Race, Loses Fourth Place GTE-Pro Finish at Le Mans
A drive-time infraction penalty dropped the crew to 12th position officially.
Due to driver Tony Kanaan not meeting the minimum six-hour drive time set by official regulations, the No. 67 Ford GT of Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Team UK has been stripped of its prior, unofficial fourth-place finish in Le Mans' GTE-Pro category.
In total, the penalty cost the team 11 laps plus 1:23.499 of extra time, knocking it down to 12th place in the official post-race standings. This was calculated by taking the remaining time that Kanaan had to meet the minimum, 44 minutes under at five hours and 16 minutes, to whole laps.
As a result, the No. 63 Corvette Racing C7.R of Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, and Mike Rockenfeller has been bumped to fourth place. Rounding out the top-five is AF Corse's No. 52 Ferrari 488 GTE, who had finished five laps behind the No. 67 entry before the penalty.
This will significantly affect the full-time drivers of the No. 67 Ford GT, Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell, in their season-long FIA World Endurance Championship efforts. The duo now sits 19th in the GTE-Pro title standings.
Fellow Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Team UK entry, the No. 69 Ford GT, was also dealt a post-race penalty for driver Scott Dixon failing to meet the six-hour minimum drive time. The team was handed a two-lap plus 1:42 fine, retaining its original 14th-place finish.
