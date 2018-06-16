MotoGP: Lorenzo and Dovizioso Deliver a Ducati 1-3 Front Row in Barcelona Qualifying

Spain is known for many things, but their exquisite Jamon (ham) is a staple of the nation’s culture and cuisine. Oddly enough, that's the role that Honda's Marc Marquez played at Saturday's MotoGP qualifying, as the Spaniard was sandwiched by the two Ducati's of Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso who conquered first and third place.

Saturday's pole marked Lorenzo's first pole position since Valencia 2016, as well as his first with the Italian outfit. It appears that Lorenzo's fortunes seem to be turning around at Ducati following his triumphant victory at Mugello just two weeks ago, further making his recent announcement that he'll be leaving Ducati at the end of 2018 even more awkward for the team.