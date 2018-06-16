Red Bull Racing Engine Call to Be Made in Next Two Weeks

Red Bull Racing has been weighing up its engine future ever since its junior team Toro Rosso snapped up the Honda supply dropped by McLaren late last year and is set to decide between sticking with current supplier Renault or making the change to Honda as well.

Following both Renault and Honda bringing upgrades to the Canadian Grand Prix, Red Bull is further evaluating its options and team principal Christian Horner told Racer that "end of June feels about the right timing" for a decision.

Although Renault has pushed Red Bull to make up its mind before next week's French Grand Prix, the team itself has earmarked the Austrian Grand Prix—scheduled for the week after the race in France—as its deadline.

"We have a lot of information to go away and analyze from and [we'll] probably take another weekend just to view it over after a couple of circuits. I'm sure around the Austrian Grand Prix, we'll be coming to a conclusion," said Horner to Racer.

According to the Red Bull team principal, Renault "brought what they have advertised" with their Canadian Grand Prix update. As for Honda, "From what I've heard, have made a good step," he explained.