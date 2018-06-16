MotoGP Debuts All-New Mobile Medical Clinic to Service Riders and Teams

Teams and riders of the MotoGP world championship will have a state-of-the-art medical facility at every remaining Grand Prix of the 2018 season. The new trackside service made its debut on Friday ahead of this weekend's MotoGP race at the Circuit de Catalunya. The new rolling clinic is called "Clinica Mobile," and its new structure concept allows it to provide one medical room, two physiotherapy rooms, and one additional suite for rehabilitation and relaxation purposes such as stretching and yoga. In addition to the medical services, the facility boasts a lounging terrace, a reception area, and two offices: one for Doctor Michele Zasa, head of the Clinica Mobile, and one for Doctor Angel Charte, MotoGP medical director.

MotoGP

The main purpose for such an advanced facility is to provide the riders and other team members with the best medical care as quickly as they may need it, which in the case of the riders, every second between a crash and seeing a doctor counts dearly. “When we first became involved in MotoGP in 1992, one of the key things we wanted to improve was safety," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP governing body Dorna Sports. "With a facility such as the Clinica Mobile, the World Championship continues getting safer and safer, and we’ve taken a huge step forward during recent years. This evolution and new facility ensures the level of care will remain incredibly high for both the riders and the personnel in the paddock during each race weekend.”

MotoGP