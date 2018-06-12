Fear Not: Here is Your 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans Spotters' Guide

While the 24 Hours of Le Mans may be the most significant race of the summer, it's not easy to keep tabs on 60 different cars across four categories.

To curb that problem, the ever-dependable designer Andy Blackmore has created a spotters' guide for the entire field of the French classic's 2018 running. This year's version includes info on each car and driver such as team, number, livery differences, garage number, grid location, tire manufacturer, and even social media handles. For ease of use, it's broken down by class to help differentiate the entries in LMP1, LMP2, GTE-Pro, and GTE-Am.