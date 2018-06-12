Fear Not: Here is Your 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans Spotters' Guide
Need help keeping the 60-car field straight? Don't worry; so does everyone else.
While the 24 Hours of Le Mans may be the most significant race of the summer, it's not easy to keep tabs on 60 different cars across four categories.
To curb that problem, the ever-dependable designer Andy Blackmore has created a spotters' guide for the entire field of the French classic's 2018 running. This year's version includes info on each car and driver such as team, number, livery differences, garage number, grid location, tire manufacturer, and even social media handles. For ease of use, it's broken down by class to help differentiate the entries in LMP1, LMP2, GTE-Pro, and GTE-Am.
Graphic depictions of each car can be found and downloaded via Blackmore's website. There, you'll find the consistently-updated PDF with small changes that may occur in the week leading up to Saturday and Sunday's race.
Although some teams are sticking to their typical designs for the upcoming contest at Circuit de la Sarthe, others like Porsche are throwing it back to the golden oldies including the iconic Pink Pig and Rothmans liveries. You'll find those particular Porsche 911 RSRs and a handful of other one-off schemes for this year's competition in the spotters' guide, and check back to the website's landing page to stay current on the most recent version leading up to the day-long event.
- RELATEDThe Casual Fan's 2018 IndyCar Spotters' GuideNew cars, new teams, and new drivers. Learn why 2018 promises to be a heck of an IndyCar season.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Casual Fan's 2018 Formula 1 Spotters' GuideTwenty drivers. Ten teams. One guide.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Brings Back Iconic Pink Pig, Rothmans Liveries for 24 Hours of Le MansPorsche's entries at Le Mans will wear the two classic racing liveries that clad its cars in the '70s and '80s.READ NOW