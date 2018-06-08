Verstappen Nudges Out Hamilton to Become Fastest in FP1 at Canadian Grand Prix Weekend

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen set the fastest time in Canadian GP Free Practice 1 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with a 1:13.302. His time was 0.088 seconds clear of championship points-leader Lewis Hamilton and a full two-tenths faster than his teammate Daniel Ricciardo who's nursing a repaired MGU-K (energy recovery unit) after his recent win at Monaco.

The session started with Fernando Alonso setting fast times on Pirelli Hypersofts in his McLaren before the second half of the field took to the track. The Spaniard would eventually concede the lead and finish FP1 in P7. Action was then red flagged as Nico Hulkenberg came to a halt before setting a lap time which paused practice 30 minutes into the hour and a half session. Once the circuit was cleared, Mercedes and Red Bull began to dig in their heels by setting consecutively faster times—Mercedes with Hamilton and Bottas while Verstappen trumped Ricciardo on the other side of things.