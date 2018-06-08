Formula E Announces 2018/19 Calendar for Season Five

The FIA Formula E has pulled the wraps off its new season five calendar, which will commence in the Middle East in December of 2018 and conclude in New York City in July 2019.

The electric circus is busy gearing up for its upcoming season as the current campaign, season four, is now headed to Switzerland before concluding in New York City in July. The new provisional calendar, which still shows round three as "to be announced,” shows 13 rounds of competition in 12 different countries. The United States is the only venue that will feature a doubleheader during the season finale.

Among the highlights of the new calendar is the emergence of the Middle East hosting the season-opener in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and the addition of the streets of Monte Carlo in the Principality of Monaco. However, both venues are still pending homologation from the FIA.