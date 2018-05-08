NASCAR Truck Series to Undergo Name Change in 2019
Camping World will use the NASCAR series to promote one of its new brands in 2019.
NASCAR and Camping World have modified their agreement to change the name of the national series now known as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 2019. The series will continue under the current banner through the remainder of the 2018 season.
“Gander Outdoors’ customer base has an affinity to the outdoor lifestyle and will transition seamlessly as the title sponsor of our national series in 2019,” NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve Phelps said in a press release from NASCAR, distributed Tuesday morning. “The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has a consistent and dedicated fan base that will embrace the Gander Outdoors brand. This expanded agreement demonstrates our partners’ confidence in the on-track product and the power of our brand loyal fan base.”
Camping World has been the title sponsor of NASCAR’s Truck Series since 2009, replacing Craftsman. In 2014, Camping World and NASCAR extended their relationship through the 2022 race season.
“Nearly a decade ago, we felt strongly our entitlement sponsorship would dramatically increase Camping World’s customer base, and it’s delivered,” Camping World Chairman Marcus Lemonis said. “We expect the passionate fans of NASCAR will embrace Gander Outdoors the same way they supported Camping World and we couldn’t be more excited about the future of the series.”
Camping World purchased Gander Mountain last year and changed the name to Gander Outdoors soon after. This season, Camping World, through Gander Outdoors, is the title sponsor of two races at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, in late July—one Truck Series event and a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.
