Porsche Celebrates Driver Hurley Haywood's 70th Birthday

Former endurance racer Hurley Haywood turned 70 last week, an occasion recognized by Porsche's U.S. headquarters in Atlanta.

Haywood had a racing career that stretched from 1969 to 2012, with one break for a 1970 tour of duty in Vietnam.

Haywood's first endurance victory came in 1973. Driving for the Brumos Porsche racing team, he and co-driver Peter Gregg took first at the 24 hours of Daytona. Soon after that, the same pair would claim victory at the 12 hours of Sebring. In 1977, He also became the first person to take Daytona and Le Mans in the same year.

Throughout his career, Hurley would win Daytona five times, Le Mans three times, and Sebring twice.