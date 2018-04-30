Kurt Busch Sighs of Second-Place Finish at Talladega Superspeedway

Stewart-Haas Racing's Kurt Busch finished where he started at Talladega on Sunday with an outside-pole qualifying round which put him in prime position for his first career win at the track. He managed to stay close to teammate Kevin Harvick in the first stage of the race while dropping back in the second session, luckily avoiding "The Big One" that damaged 14 cars in total on Lap 73 of 188. This allowed Busch to work his way back to the front in the closing moments where he sat pretty behind the No. 22 Penske Ford. Thanks to an excellent display of blocking by the eventual race-winner Logano, Busch was shut out from claiming victory in what looked to be his best shot yet.

The 39-year-old was visibly frustrated with the ending result as he approached the press table on Sunday afternoon. He admitted he was thankful for the still-stellar P2 finish, but even then, he wanted more out of the restrictor-plate event.

“It takes two cars to try to break through the leader. I’m happy that a Ford won. It wasn’t the right one,” Busch said. “Kevin was in good position. I was going to roll with him in any direction that I could. We just got broken up by Stenhouse."

“Man, it’s just so close. You wish you could go over and do it again. I feel like I left that one out on the table.”