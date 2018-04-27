Ricciardo Denies Ferrari Deal as Red Bull Sets Decision Deadline

No matter where Formula 1 goes this year, whether it's Melbourne, Sakhir, Shanghai or, as is the case this weekend, Baku, it seems Daniel Ricciardo's future is the talk of the town.

The Australian is out of contract with Red Bull Racing at the end of the season, and following his spectacular Chinese Grand Prix victory, it seems his stock has never been higher.

Rumors have abounded about his future, with the most recent paddock reports suggesting he signed an option granting Ferrari exclusive negotiation rights up until June 30, although Ricciardo himself has now denied that talks have taken place with the Scuderia.

"That's not true," he said at the FIA press-conference ahead of the Baku weekend when asked specifically about the alleged pre-agreement with the prancing horse. The 28-year-old, Perth-born driver added that he's only held talks with his current team Red Bull Racing, so far.