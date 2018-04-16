Team Penske Celebrates 2,500 Race Starts Since 1966

Team Penskehas further solidified its status as one of the pillars of North American motorsports by celebrating its 2,500th race start since the racing organization was founded in 1966 by Roger Penske.

The historic milestone was accomplished by the team's NASCAR Xfinity racing driver Austin Cindric, who made the 2,500th start in Saturday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old driver from Columbus, Ohio enjoyed a fairly smooth time behind the wheel for most of the 300-mile race, at least until one of his rivals crashed him from the rear on the very last lap. With just one corner to go, Tyler Reddick bumped his No. 9 JR Motorsports machine into the back of Cindric, forcing him to limp to the line and finish in seventh place.