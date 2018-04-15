Virgin Racing's Sam Bird Conquers the Inaugural Formula E Rome E-Prix

Sam Bird and the DS Virgin Racing Team made the best of their equipment, and others' bad luck, to emerge victorious at the first-ever FIA Formula E Rome E-Prix. Audi Sport's Lucas di Grassi and Techeetah's Andre Lotterer followed in second and third place, respectively.

The British driver showed his enthusiasm after the race as he jumped to the top step of the podium to celebrate his well-deserved victory. Despite starting in second place, behind Felix Rosenquist's Mahindra, it wasn't an easy race for Bird who had to manage his power just right and avoid the chaos around him in order to make it to the end.