Porsche 919 Hybrid Farewell Tour May Involve Nurburgring Lap Record
Sporting a sleek carbon fiber body free of decals, Porsche's 919 Hybrid racer will go out with a bang.
Porsche seems to be in a playful mood when it comes to discussing the retirement of one of its most successful racing cars ever built, the Porsche 919 Hybrid. The Le Mans racer is headed on a massive farewell tour that could include a stop at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
According to a video that was recently uploaded to Porsche's official YouTube channel, the 919 Hybrid will embark on its worldwide trip sometime in 2018, although it doesn't specify an exact date. The race-winning LMP1 car was, by all means, a monster of an endurance racer, helping Porsche's efforts in becoming the most decorated endurance racing team of the modern time.
The carbon-fiber-clad race car awarded the German automaker three consecutive wins at the venerable 24 Hours of Le Mans, including this year's race with Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber, and Formula 1's Brendon Hartley at the wheel. Furthermore, the 919 Hybrid went on to collect 20 pole positions, 17 race victories, and a whopping six world titles in the ultra-competitive FIA World Endurance Championship throughout its short but illustrious career.
The sleek video that Porsche put together may primarily serve as a tribute to the car and as an announcement for its farewell tour, but the rumor is that it's actually intended to give away just a tad more than that. At a certain point in the video, "April 2018: Somewhere in Weissach, Germany" appears on the screen as Porsche personnel prep the car for what looks like a track outing.
The car is eventually loaded into a transport truck, and messages claiming that Porsche "wasn't done saying goodbye" and that it will take "one more lap of honor" flash across the screen. Call us crazy, but we think that Porsche may just try to break the Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record.
- RELATEDPorsche Sends Their Le Mans Winning 919 Hybrid Up The Hill At GoodwoodTimo Bernhard's instructions were probably "take it easy, don't hit anything, and make a lot of noise".READ NOW
- RELATEDBacklash: Fuji WEC Date Change for Fernando Alonso Deemed 'Unfair' by SomeFellow WEC and IMSA drivers stuck dealing with consequences of moving major race for Alonso.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Porsche 911 Turbo Is WEC's New Safety CarThe German automaker says its 911 Turbos will act as the motorsport division's safety and support cars until 2020.READ NOW