Porsche 919 Hybrid Farewell Tour May Involve Nurburgring Lap Record

Porsche seems to be in a playful mood when it comes to discussing the retirement of one of its most successful racing cars ever built, the Porsche 919 Hybrid. The Le Mans racer is headed on a massive farewell tour that could include a stop at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

According to a video that was recently uploaded to Porsche's official YouTube channel, the 919 Hybrid will embark on its worldwide trip sometime in 2018, although it doesn't specify an exact date. The race-winning LMP1 car was, by all means, a monster of an endurance racer, helping Porsche's efforts in becoming the most decorated endurance racing team of the modern time.

The carbon-fiber-clad race car awarded the German automaker three consecutive wins at the venerable 24 Hours of Le Mans, including this year's race with Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber, and Formula 1's Brendon Hartley at the wheel. Furthermore, the 919 Hybrid went on to collect 20 pole positions, 17 race victories, and a whopping six world titles in the ultra-competitive FIA World Endurance Championship throughout its short but illustrious career.