Sahara Force India Joins Formula 1's eSports Online Racing Series

The push to create an online-based community of avid enthusiasts is yet another effort to appeal to a younger and broader audience, much like the majority of the changes that the pinnacle of motorsports is currently experiencing under its new ownership. The need for Formula 1 to reach young viewers that will eventually become lifelong loyal followers is real, and it's something that it shares with most global sporting and entertainment brands.

“It’s great to see Formula One embracing eSports and to be launching our very own eSports team. It's a new direction for the sport and will help us reach a new and younger audience," said Szafnauer. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our partner, Hype Energy, to increase its presence in eSports and we share big ambitions for success in the digital world.”

Force India's partner Hype Energy will boost the team's success rate in the world of competitive eSports, as the energy drink company has already been deeply involved through a long-term partnership with the Epsilon eSports team, who currently compete at the highest levels in Call of Duty and FIFA video games.