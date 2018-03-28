Did Max Verstappen Show His True Colors at the Australian Grand Prix?

It's safe to say that Max Verstappen is Formula 1's current prodigal child, one that will give the racing series and its owners, Liberty Media, many smiles and sponsor contracts for years to come. And given the youngster's 20 years of age, it's extremely likely that he could eclipse the likes of Vettel, Hamilton, and maybe even Schumacher.

Unfortunately (or fortunately for his competitors), Verstappen didn't handle himself like a future world champion during last weekend's season-opening race. The son of the popular racing driver, Jos Verstappen, couldn't come to terms with his Red Bull Racing machine during the Grand Prix weekend, something that was palpable and maybe even embarrassing during Sunday's race.