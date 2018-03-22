Ex-Formula 1 Driver Stefan Johansson Tests Virtual F1 Car With New Halo Device

The Formula 1 grid will be setting scorching-fast lap times around Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit this weekend, as the season-opening race weekend finally gets underway after controversial pre-season tests. But, unlike in years past, regardless of what team they race for, all Formula 1 drivers will have to deal with one major change. Of course, we're referring to the Halo safety device.

In order to understand what the world's best racing drivers will be seeing this weekend, we'd like to recall this video created by the folks at CXC Simulations. The nearly four-minute-long footage is hosted by former Ferrari Formula 1 driver Steffan Johansson, who narrates his experience around Albert Park Circuit while at the wheel of a virtual Ferrari SF71H. Of course, Johansson spends the majority of his time explaining how the Halo could affect a racing driver's view and performance over the course of the race, and he shares his opinion on whether the Halo will even cause much of a stir or not.