Check out the AMG GT R Formula 1 Pace Car

Every year, the Formula 1 season opens with the promise of fast cars and excitement on the track. This year, Mercedes hopes it can steal a little spotlight with what it’s calling "the most powerful official FIA F1 safety car of all time."

The new pace car for this year is a Mercedes-AMG GT R putting down 585 horsepower. It’s very close to the model you can walk into a Mercedes dealer and buy yourself, with a few choice modifications.

Among the mods included on this particular AMG GT R are the AMG Track Package, a light bar on the roof and a carbon-fiber air scoop. The AMG Track Package includes a roll-over protection system as well as a ceramic high-performance compound braking system. Obviously, the light bar on the roof isn’t something you can order up directly from the factory.

Mercedes has been providing official FIA F1 Safety Cars since 1996 when it used a C 36 AMG. Since then, cars like the CL 55 AMG (1999/2000), SL 55 AMG (2001/2002), and the SLS AMG (2010 TO 2014) have been used. Accompanying the pace car will be an official FIA F1 Medical Car. This year’s car is the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Estate. You can think of it as the speedy little brother of the AMG E 63 S Estate that tore up the Nurburgring.