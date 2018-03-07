Tost Says Toro Rosso Will Have a 'More Competitive Package' Than McLaren in 2018

When Toro Rosso made the announcement that it would switch from Renault power units to Honda in 2018, everyone laughed. Well, maybe not everyone, but many considered the Faenza-based team to be off its rocker seeing as Honda had a massively failure-ridden tenure with McLaren for the past three years. Now, though, as Formula 1 teams have entered the second round of winter testing in Barcelona, Toro Rosso has been the one snickering as its completed more laps than McLaren's MCL33, seemingly without any issue from it's Honda V-6.

Team boss Franz Tost insisted that while the two parties are still fresh, he expects a successful 21-race campaign with drivers Hartley and Gasly in tow. After having just one problem with the STR13's brakes following day two of the second winter testing outing, Tost happily commended Honda for its improvements over last year's plagued powerplant.

“We are happy with the Honda engine which is doing a fantastic job," the Toro Rosso lead man told reporters at Catalunya. “I am convinced they will supply us with a very competitive package.

“I am sure that during the season we will catch up and by the end of the season we will have a very competitive car."