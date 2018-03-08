McLaren's Nightmares Continue as Ricciardo Leads Day 2 of F1 Testing

Day six of Formula 1's eight-day pre-season test is officially in the books, and it's none other than Daniel Ricciardo and his RB14 who sit at the top of the timesheets after a picture-perfect Spanish day. Prime testing weather allowed most teams, excluding McLaren and Haas, to log more than 100 laps of the famous Circuit de Catalunya.

The "Honey Badger," as the Australian is nicknamed, put in a hefty 165 laps while testing several tire compounds and aero configurations. The fastest lap of the day arrived shortly after Ricciardo made the switch to Pirelli's new Hypersoft compound, which helped him build a gap of 0.353 seconds to the second and third fastest cars, the Mercedes-AMG of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. It's worth noting that the Silver Arrows were equipped with the slightly less grippy Supersofts.