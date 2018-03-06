Second Generation Formula E Race Car Steals the Spotlight in Geneva

The future of the pinnacle of electric racing was ushered in today in Geneva, as FIA President Jean Todt and Founder and CEO of Formula E Alejandro Agag pulled the covers of the next generation Formula E race car. The missile-looking racer was thrown into the limelight courtesy of a robot arm supplied by series' title partner ABB. Officially dubbed the FIA Formula E Gen2 car, it will be the championship spec contender for the upcoming Formula E season, which kicks off in December of 2018 and wraps up in the summer of 2019. Some of the most notable visual changes of the Gen2 car include the new Halo cockpit safety device that recently launched in Formula 1, as well as an innovative strip of LED lighting adhered to the car. The lighting system concept will enable fans to better follow the strategy of their favorite team or driver by indicating things such as different power modes and other race-related information.

Formula E Jean Todt and Alejandro Agag pose by the new Formula E race car.

“The FIA Formula E Gen2 really looks like a car of the future. It’s encouraging to see the progress made in just four years - to double the range of the car and increase the power output is the result of a great effort. With the support of so many manufacturers, Formula E will continue to push the development of electric vehicle technology, and promote sustainable mobility in many cities around the world,” said FIA President Jean Todt.

Formula E FIA Formula E Gen2 race car.