Monday Tech News Roundup: H2,  Farts, Bleats and More

This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.

Tesla's Latest Acquisition Hints At Plans To Make Their Own Batteries - Ubergizmo

Underground hydrogen storage research could cut UK carbon - Powerengineeringint

Hydrogen Could Become A $130 Billion US Industry By 2050. Could It Also Cut Emissions? - Forbes

5G will be use-case driven and not like older cellular networks - Techradar

Volvo Cars to solely build all-electric powertrains - Yahoo

Aberdeen awarded £100000 hydrogen contract - H2-View

Toyota Is Using Virtual Reality To Help Teach Robots - Ubergizmo

Ongoing NHTSA Probe Could Lead To Recall Of Tesla Cars With Defective Batteries - Businesstimes

Plug-in hybrids give automakers an emissions compliance lifeline - Automotive News

Germany and Netherlands mull cross-border offshore wind farms - Rechargenews

Elon Musk wants his cars to fart and bleat in the name of safety - Theverge