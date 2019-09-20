Friday Tech News Roundup: Chargers, Changes, Consolidations

This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.

Companies sign pan-European EV charger deal - Just-Auto

Once hacked, twice shy: How auto supplier Harman learned to fight cyber carjackers - Reuters

Tesla changes end-of-quarter incentives after some ‘abuse’ - Electrek

Why some UAW workers think electric truck will save GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant - Freep

Faraday Future to deliver its first FF91 in September 2020: CEO - Technode

Japan Cabinet OKs autonomous driving rules - Mainichi

Tata Motors to roll out electric cars, SUVs on new Ziptron powertrain platform - Indiatimes

Jeff Bezos promises Amazon will be net-zero carbon by 2040. His workers want more - LATimes

Oracle's Larry Ellison on Uber, Tesla, Autonomous Driving, and More - Barrons

Plug Power and ENGIE aim to expand renewable hydrogen with new partnership - Hydrogenfuelnews

US Army demonstrates autonomous vehicle mobility technologies - Defence-Blog

Offshore Hydrogen manufacture at the heart of key UK project - Rethinkresearch

FAW readies electric SUV offering Level 4 autonomous driving - Automotive News

ZF Friedrichshafen dumps Haldex stake at big discount - Reuters

Advancing Water Efficiency in Lithium Extraction - Bloomberg

Analysis: will car sharing replace vehicle ownership? - Autocar

