Friday Tech News Roundup: Chargers, Changes, Consolidations
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 20, 2019
This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.
- Companies sign pan-European EV charger deal - Just-Auto
- Once hacked, twice shy: How auto supplier Harman learned to fight cyber carjackers - Reuters
- Tesla changes end-of-quarter incentives after some ‘abuse’ - Electrek
- Why some UAW workers think electric truck will save GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant - Freep
- Faraday Future to deliver its first FF91 in September 2020: CEO - Technode
- Japan Cabinet OKs autonomous driving rules - Mainichi
- Tata Motors to roll out electric cars, SUVs on new Ziptron powertrain platform - Indiatimes
- Jeff Bezos promises Amazon will be net-zero carbon by 2040. His workers want more - LATimes
- Oracle's Larry Ellison on Uber, Tesla, Autonomous Driving, and More - Barrons
- Plug Power and ENGIE aim to expand renewable hydrogen with new partnership - Hydrogenfuelnews
- US Army demonstrates autonomous vehicle mobility technologies - Defence-Blog
- Offshore Hydrogen manufacture at the heart of key UK project - Rethinkresearch
- FAW readies electric SUV offering Level 4 autonomous driving - Automotive News
- ZF Friedrichshafen dumps Haldex stake at big discount - Reuters
- Advancing Water Efficiency in Lithium Extraction - Bloomberg
- Analysis: will car sharing replace vehicle ownership? - Autocar
And finally ...
- Beyond Meat Poaches Tesla’s Head of Solar to Be New Operating Chief - Barrons