Best Towed Vehicle Braking System: Don’t Compromise on Safety

Very expensive. An in-coach controller is sometimes hard to see in darkness or direct sunlight. While the setup is simple, it’s easy to miss mistakes that lead to brakes not engaging.

The electric system leads to faster brake response time. Quick and easy installation. Simple to engage using controls within your coach.

This proportional brake system applies to stop power in sync with your towing vehicle’s brakes. It requires compressed air brakes to work.

Difficult to install without training. Occasionally ships without all parts. Wiring issues have been known to interfere with dash lights in certain cars.

A progressive braking system that can be installed out of sight and works in towed vehicles with vacuum brakes.

These towed vehicle braking systems will prevent strain on your primary brakes, reduce your stopping distance, and ensure your whole adventure is highway-safe. Read on for our ultimate guide to toad brakes so you can choose the right one for your vehicle.

All but 10 U.S. states require any towed vehicle to have a supplemental braking system. In every state but one, the law orders that any vehicle is able to stop within a certain distance. For your own safety, and to obey the law, any vehicle you tow behind your motorhome should have its own braking system.

Other than the complicated installation, the main drawback of the Roadmaster 8700 Invisibrake is that it can sometimes cause wiring issues that lead to dashboard lights failing to turn on or off, especially on four-wheel drive vehicles. It’s also been occasionally known to ship without necessary parts.

Once it’s in there, you’ll never have to remove it. Unhooking is as simple as removing the tow bar, giving you more time to look around on your stops. The Invisibrake also charges your tow’s battery, unlike some other systems that drain it until it’s dead.

Roadmaster’s 8700 Invisibrake is a powerful braking system that is completely invisible once installed in your vehicle. Installation can be time-consuming, and requires a bit more than a layperson’s mechanical knowledge, but there are plenty of YouTube videos to help you figure it out. You can also have it done by your mechanic.

While we like almost everything about this braking system, we want to note that problems with it can be expensive: Leaks almost always require a trained mechanic to fix, and cylinder failures can be unserviceable, requiring you to replace the whole unit.

That’s a great comfort, but we also love that this is a relatively cheap option that’s also not difficult to install. Some parts, like the emergency brake reservoir, can cause headaches, but you shouldn’t need to go to a garage for this. And despite the low price, the 9160 Brakemaster helps you maintain an excellent stopping distance.

Another product from Roadmaster, the 9160 Brakemaster is a proportional brake system that works with vehicles that have air brakes (not hydraulics). It senses how much braking power your tow vehicle is currently applying, and tries to match it, with the result that you barely feel the tow dragging at all.

If there are any downsides, other than this being one of the most expensive systems on the market, it’s that installation is so easy that it’s possible to miss steps that cause the installed brakes to not respond. Make sure to double-check and test your brakes before you start long-distance towing.

The Patriot 3 monitors your brake pressure and continuously adjusts as you drive, which makes using it feel simple and smooth. Its system is entirely electric, and the installed capacitor should be the only battery it ever needs.

Blue Ox’s Patriot 3 has the honor of being the only towed vehicle braking system that works in all vehicles, including hybrids and all-electrics. It’s extremely easy to install. The one slightly difficult step is hooking up the breakaway switch, but the instructions are clear, and you only have to do it once.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of a Towed Vehicle Braking System

Safety. Without a braking system installed in your towed vehicle, you’re relying on your primary brakes to stop your entire rig. This can more than double your stopping distance, especially on inclines or in slick weather conditions. Adding another system to take some of the load helps you maintain more control over your vehicle.

Without a braking system installed in your towed vehicle, you’re relying on your primary brakes to stop your entire rig. This can more than double your stopping distance, especially on inclines or in slick weather conditions. Adding another system to take some of the load helps you maintain more control over your vehicle. Protect your brakes. In addition to wreaking havoc on your stopping distance, towing a vehicle that doesn’t have a braking system will put intense strain on your vehicle’s brakes. This will cause the pads to wear through sooner, and need to be replaced more often.

In addition to wreaking havoc on your stopping distance, towing a vehicle that doesn’t have a braking system will put intense strain on your vehicle’s brakes. This will cause the pads to wear through sooner, and need to be replaced more often. Follow the law. Check your state’s regulations: Vehicles towing a certain weight (most commonly 3,000 pounds) are almost always required to have a brake installed. Remember, you’ve got to follow the laws of any state you’re driving through, and your toad is required to activate its brake lights when the primary vehicle does.

Types of Towed Vehicle Braking Systems

Proportional

A proportional braking system includes a device that monitors your primary brakes. This is usually either an accelerometer to measure acceleration/deceleration, or a sensor to watch how much pressure is being applied. The braking system then applies a proportional amount of pressure to the towed vehicle, so they’re both braking with the exact same intensity.

Progressive

Unlike a proportional brake, a progressive brake doesn’t adjust pressure up and down. Instead, once the towed vehicle registers that the towing vehicle’s brakes have been applied, it starts applying the toad’s brakes with increasing pressure. Pressure will keep increasing as long as the main vehicle’s brake pedal is depressed, though it cuts out at a certain point to protect the towed vehicle’s brakes.

Direct

Direct braking systems are wired directly to your main vehicle’s brakes. It won’t be matching the proportion of your vehicle’s brakes—it will be your vehicle’s brakes. Any pressure applied to your primary brake pedal will be applied 1:1 to the towed vehicle. While direct braking systems are extremely accurate, they’re also the hardest to install, usually requiring mechanical expertise.

Top Brands

Roadmaster

Roadmaster was founded in 1970 and has been building aftermarket towing products for 50 years now. They pride themselves on manufacturing all their parts at their plant in Vancouver, Washington. Some of its best-known braking systems include the BrakeMaster and the Invisibrake.

Blue Ox

Blue Ox was purchased by Automatic Equipment in 1991, and since then has been a major player in the aftermarket towing industry. In addition to braking systems, the company manufactures tow bars, hitches, and carriers. Its products include the Patriot line of brake systems and the Apollo tow bar.

Demco

Demco is a 70-year-old motor accessory company that started out building agricultural products. Since then, the company has diversified into recreational vehicles and produces brake systems like the Air Force One, Stay-In-Play Duo, and Delta Force.

Towed Vehicle Braking System Pricing

Under $20: This is the range for cheap accessories, such as wiring kits, breakaway switches, and mounting aids.

This is the range for cheap accessories, such as wiring kits, breakaway switches, and mounting aids. $20 to $100: In this range, you’ll find digital controllers for towed vehicles that already have built-in brake systems. You’ll also find better-constructed brand-name accessories.

In this range, you’ll find digital controllers for towed vehicles that already have built-in brake systems. You’ll also find better-constructed brand-name accessories. $100 to $400: This range includes items designed to work with towed vehicle braking systems, such as breakaway systems for Brakemasters, and replacement wires for Blue Ox or Demco models.

This range includes items designed to work with towed vehicle braking systems, such as breakaway systems for Brakemasters, and replacement wires for Blue Ox or Demco models. Over $400: Almost all new braking systems for towed vehicles will fall into this range.

Key Features

Connection

A braking system for a towed vehicle can’t do its job without some kind of hookup to the towing vehicle. Normally, this will involve connecting a few wires to ports in each vehicle before driving. The toad’s braking system uses this connection to monitor what’s happening in the driving vehicle’s brakes, and react accordingly.

Adjustment

There should also be some sort of mechanism governing that reaction. Toad brakes should always be prepared to provide a large amount of stopping power if needed, so they’re able to increase braking pressure on their own without driver input—and decrease it as well, to avoid straining the toad’s brakes.

Driver Signal

An important feature of towed vehicle braking systems is the ability to monitor how they’re working while driving the primary vehicle using a dashboard alert or other sign. RVers should know at all times whether your toad’s brakes are active, and how much pressure they’re applying. They should also connect to your tow vehicle’s brake lights.

Other Considerations

Portable vs. Non-Portable. This is the major division in braking systems for towed vehicles. Non-portable systems like the Demco Air Force One are installed in one vehicle, and cannot be taken out and reused. Portable systems can be uninstalled and reinstalled in new vehicles. Portable braking systems like Brake Buddy are faster and easier to install, but you have to reinstall them every time you start driving.

This is the major division in braking systems for towed vehicles. Non-portable systems like the Demco Air Force One are installed in one vehicle, and cannot be taken out and reused. Portable systems can be uninstalled and reinstalled in new vehicles. Portable braking systems like Brake Buddy are faster and easier to install, but you have to reinstall them every time you start driving. Compressed Air vs. Hydraulic Brakes. Towed vehicle braking systems are not universal. Some require access to compressed air, which usually powers the brakes of larger, heavier vehicles. When searching for one, check to see that it works with the type of brakes built into the vehicle you’ll be towing with.

Best Towed Vehicle Braking System Reviews & Recommendations 2020