Best Motorcycle Shocks: Top Upgrades for Better Handling

They're very expensive and are designed for specific Harley-Davidson touring bikes. They won't work as well unless other performance upgrades are completed.

These shocks boost overall comfort, performance, and handling and are much better than stock shocks. Installation is simple, and they come with a five-year warranty.

These 13-inch shocks are adjustable for the rider's height and have a natural anodized finish. They are specifically designed for baggers.

They are a bit stiffer than stock shocks, may squeak a little, and only work with HD Sportsters.

They're a great performance upgrade, look cool, and are simple to install. They lower your bike by 1.5-2 inches and will not cause your bike to bottom out.

These stubby shocks are for Harley-Davidson Sportsters. They work with the stock mounting hardware and can be tuned to the rider's weight.

They may be stiffer than you expect and are too small for some Harley-Davidsons. There is also no dampening adjustment.

They're an excellent upgrade and provide a smoother ride than stock shocks. They're easy to install and accommodate even very large riders.

These shocks have a double-wall steel construction and can be adjusted in five ways. They have a nitrogen-charged, multi-staged velocity sensitive valve.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Motorcycle Shocks

Improved handling. The best aftermarket motorcycle shocks make a huge difference when it comes to bike stability, particularly when you're riding on rough roads. Essentially, the ride is much smoother when your bike has a superior set of shocks.

The best aftermarket motorcycle shocks make a huge difference when it comes to bike stability, particularly when you're riding on rough roads. Essentially, the ride is much smoother when your bike has a superior set of shocks. Better support. Rear shocks are designed to support the weight of the bike using a spring that softens bumps. It also controls the suspension through damping, preventing any bouncing that would occur every time you hit a bump.

Rear shocks are designed to support the weight of the bike using a spring that softens bumps. It also controls the suspension through damping, preventing any bouncing that would occur every time you hit a bump. Lower stance. The best motorcycle shock upgrades can lower your bike to a more comfortable height. This is particularly important if you're a shorter rider and want a more relaxed stance when you're holding up your motorcycle.

Types of Motorcycle Shocks

Coil

These shocks feature a large metal spring placed outside of a telescopic tube. This type of shock is common on less expensive bikes. In order to adjust them based on a rider's weight or riding style, you typically have to change the entire spring for one that is lighter or heavier. Those who ride fast and on rough terrain like them because they tend to be smoother, more plush, and more durable than air shocks.

Air

Air-sprung shocks have a compressed air spring inside the body of the shock. They are lighter than coil shocks and preferred by those who want their bikes to be lighter. It's easy to adjust an air shock to accommodate different rider weights and style preferences by using a shock pump to increase or decrease air pressure.

Top Brands

Progressive Suspension

Progressive Suspension got its start in 1982 and is headquartered in California. It's the largest manufacturer of aftermarket suspension parts in the United States. The company makes suspension systems for a variety of bikes, including the Progressive Suspension Black Anodized Finish 12" Heavy Duty Low Buck Factory Replacement Rear Suspension Shock.

Ohlins

Öhlins Racing AB was founded by Kenth Öhlin in 1976. The company, based in Sweden, has been manufacturing high-quality suspension technology for more than 40 years. One of its popular products is the HD 159 Ohlins Shocks for ALL Harley Davidson FLH/FLT Touring Motorcycles.

Burly

Two brothers built the Burly brand back in 1996. Based in La Palma, California, the company designs a wide variety of products, including air cleaners, fairings, footpegs, luggage, sissy bars, and suspension, such as the BURLY Black Shocks.

Motorcycle Shocks Pricing

Under $100: Motorcycle shock absorbers come in a variety of styles and can be a relatively inexpensive upgrade. They are often made of aluminum alloy and feature some sort of corrosion protection.

Motorcycle shock absorbers come in a variety of styles and can be a relatively inexpensive upgrade. They are often made of aluminum alloy and feature some sort of corrosion protection. $100-$300: Mid-range-priced shocks are some of the most common. They are often very high quality and work on a wide range of motorcycles. Many brand names such as Progressive Suspension sell shocks in this price range.

Mid-range-priced shocks are some of the most common. They are often very high quality and work on a wide range of motorcycles. Many brand names such as Progressive Suspension sell shocks in this price range. Over $300: High-end motorcycle shocks can be very expensive and cost several hundred dollars, depending on the brand. Air shocks and pressurized gas and oil shocks are featured in this price range. These adjustable shocks provide excellent handling and are designed to hold heavy loads.

Key Features

Size and Type

The most important thing to consider when upgrading your motorcycle's suspension is to make sure you purchase the correct shocks for your bike. They have to be the right size and must be compatible with your bike's make and model. Check the specs to make sure the product is appropriate for your specific bike.

Quality Materials

When shopping for the rear suspension, pay particular attention to the materials. Motorcycle shocks take a lot of abuse and need to be designed out of durable steel. Some rear shocks are painted black, while others have a chrome coating, depending on what your style preference is. But what's more important is the construction itself.

Performance

Why swap out your stock shocks for OEM equipment when you can upgrade with performance shocks? Shocks are designed to absorb vibrations and bumps that you may encounter when you're riding. The best motorcycle rear shocks provide a smoother ride and improved handling over factory shocks.

Other Considerations

Frame Compatibility: It's not too difficult to swap a blown shock with a factory shock. However, if you want to upgrade the suspension, you must make sure it's compatible with the bike's frame. You can determine this through the shock's stroke length and eye-to-eye-measurement. You also have to use the correct connecting hardware, such as the end bushings and bolts that attach the shock to the frame.

Best Motorcycle Shocks Reviews & Recommendations 2020