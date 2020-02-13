Best Motorcycle TPMS: Check Your Tire Pressure While Riding

f you use it with rubber stems, it may cause tears or a blow out. It can be challenging to open the battery compartment.

The device is easy to install and has special locks to keep thieves away. It can be used with numerous types of bikes, Hondas, Harley-Davidsons, and trikes.

This system features three sets of Bluetooth tire pressure gauges and a color display that connects wirelessly to the sensors. It has a one-year warranty.

The instruction manual is not very good, and it may take a little adjusting to get the unit to work properly. The mount may not work on all bikes.

It takes just minutes to install, and the display is bright and clear during the day and at night. The sensors are waterproof and are secured with lock nuts to prevent theft.

This device comes with a 1.5-inch water-resistant monitor with a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts up to a year. It monitors both PSI and temperature and comes with a one-year warranty.

The device is not compatible with all smartphones. It may take a while for the sensors to update, and there is no easily visible readout while you’re riding.

The device sends alerts to your smartphone or smartwatch. It's easy to install and doesn't require wiring. The phone app picks up the signal quickly, and it comes with an extra set of batteries.

This TPMS allows you to see tire pressure and temperature on demand while riding or when you're in the Bluetooth range. It detects slow or fast leaks and sends alerts to the user.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Tips

Try to avoid unknown brands and cheaply-made TPMS systems. They are not usually reliable and often produce errors in the readings, which can be dangerous.

If you don't mind spending a little extra money, look for systems with advanced features, such as digital displays and the ability to connect to a smartphone. They are usually better constructed and more reliable.

Make sure to install the correct TPMS sensor on the correct tire. The system won't work properly if you put the front sensor on the rear tire, for example.

FAQs

Q: What is a Tire Pressure Monitoring System?

A: A TPMS kit contains sensors that monitor and display the pressure in each of your tires. You are alerted when the pressure drops below a certain level. For convenience, some systems are connected to your smartphone and will send you a text alert.

Q: How do I install TPMS sensors on my motorcycle?

A: It's usually pretty simple. First, attach the front and rear sensors, making sure the correct one is on the correct tire. Use the wrench and jam-nuts to prevent theft. Many systems come with mounts for the handlebars. Just make sure to check the battery because some are rechargeable, while others are not.

Q: Can I use a motorcycle TPMS with rubber valve stems?

A: If possible, use metal valve stems. This is particularly important if the rubber is cracked or in poor condition. Make sure to check with the manufacturer to see what it recommends.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle TPMS is the FOBO Bike 2 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems. It's easy to install, and it comes with a phone app that alerts you when the pressure dips below the recommended levels.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the SYKIK Rider SRTP300 Wireless Tire Pressure Monitoring System.