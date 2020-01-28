Best Car Books: Find a Great Gift for the Gearhead in Your Life

The information inside may be old hat to experienced mechanics. Some of the more educational aspects may be daunting to younger readers as well.

This is a great starter book for kids, or anyone who’s tired of not knowing how a car works. It’s written by one of the hosts of the popular TV show “Top Gear,” so it’s also an excellent gift for fans of that series.

Anyone wanting to learn what makes cars run will appreciate this reference guide, as it shows readers exactly what’s going on under the hood. It includes everything from diagrams and cutaways to detailed explanations of the physics involved.

It skimps a bit on the technical aspects of the cars involved, which could be frustrating for history buffs. The included photographs do little to flesh out the story.

The book vividly captures the stylish world of auto racing in the 1960s, all while constantly ramping up the human drama. This makes it accessible for non-car lovers as well as dedicated gearheads.

The tale of how a storied race saved a beloved car company from extinction, this book reads more like a fictional thriller than a real-life tale. Sports car aficionados will learn something about their favorite cars (but they may lose a few hours of sleep turning pages every night).

Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans

There’s a heavy emphasis on European cars, so American auto lovers may feel short-changed. There are a few factual errors that eagle-eyed readers may spot as well.

In addition to having stunning photos of just about every important car ever made, it does a good job of giving you technical information as well. Plus, the pages are high-quality enough that the book should last for years, even with heavy use.

Offering a broad pictorial overview of the history of cars, this book covers everything from their cultural impact to the people who made them great. Oh, and it’s beautiful to look at, too.

Tips

There are car books on virtually any topic under the sun, so consider what subjects your recipient is most interested in before making a purchase.

If you’re going to invest in a coffee table-style book, make sure the binding and pages are durable enough to withstand lots of pawing and manhandling.

Many books are either heavy on photographs or technical details, so spend a little time looking around until you find one that contains both equally.

FAQs

Q: Is hardcover or paperback better?

A: It depends on how you expect it will be used. Paperbacks are certainly easier to read (not to mention less expensive), but hardcovers make much more attractive decorations.

Q: What topics should I focus on?

A: If you have no idea what the intended recipient is interested in, there are many general-interest guides about cars that cover a wide range of makes and models. However, if you know what they like, then it’s almost guaranteed that there are a few books out there dedicated to that particular subject.

Q: I don’t know anything about cars. What should I look for in a car book?

A: Don’t worry about what you know or don’t know—think about what the recipient would like to know. As long as they’re interested in the general topic, the gift should be appreciated—even if you don’t fully understand your own gift.

Final Thoughts

Car: The Definitive Visual History of the Automobile offers an incredibly comprehensive look at the subject matter, and should be appreciated by just about any car lover, regardless of age.

Anyone who wants their history mixed with drama will love Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans, as it recounts an incredible true story while also covering the vehicles involved in loving detail.