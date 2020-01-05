Best Racing Seats: Improve Your Safety and Comfort

The vinyl and velour material feels thin and may not be as durable as other seat materials. You’ll also need to do some modifying if you want to attach them to an F-body bracket.

These seats are comfortable with a wide stance to them in the seat and back. They also have good lumbar support, which is uncommon for racing seats.

This seat works best with an aftermarket racing harness, so you’ll need to replace your stock seat belts. You may also find this seat tight in the hip area if you’re wider than the seat.

This seat offers excellent lumbar support. The entire seat is made from fiberglass to give you support and durability both on and off the track.

These seats make a bold statement with their all-red micro suede fabric design. The enclosed sides will hold your core in place during aggressive driving.

If you have broad shoulders, you might find this seat snug in this area. There is also extra padding in the middle of the seat to separate your thighs, which can be uncomfortable.

The more open sides of these seats make them more forgiving to those who have extra weight around their midsection. This seat also has a wide-angle range for adjusting the back.

Sparco seats will give your car a sporty look and are sleek with their all-black styling. The wide holes in the backrest and open side make this seat compatible with your stock seatbelt.

Tips

Racing seats fall into four general categories of seat design, depending on their intended use. Choose from reclining, fixed back, suspension, and bench. Reclining seats are a good choice overall for comfort and style.

Measure your car before you pick out your seats. You need to make sure the seats will fit. Make sure to measure the bottom width, shoulder width, length front to back, and height.

Don’t forget to confirm that you fit in the seat. If your waist is smaller than 34 inches, then you should be fine. If your midsection is larger, you’ll want to check the seats you’re buying.

FAQs

Q: Do I need to buy a harness for my racing seats?

A: Take a look at the seats you’re buying to determine what type of harness they can accommodate. Some racing seats work with your stock three-point seatbelt. Other racing seats work with a four-, five-, or six-point harness. If you plan on racing, you’ll want a harness with more points to ensure your safety.

Q: Why is the padding different?

A: Some racing seats are designed for comfort, while others are designed to hold you in place while racing. The padding in the seat will indicate what the intended purpose of the seat is. You’ll want seats with the padding meant for your intended use so you have the most comfort while driving.

Q: How do I keep my new seats clean?

A: Before you do anything, you should check with the manufacturer and follow its directions. You should vacuum them regularly to avoid dirt and crumbs from getting ground into the fabric. You should also be able to spot clean the fabric with a mild detergent.

Final Thoughts

The Sparco 00965NR Seat will give your car that sleek racing look as well as the utmost in comfort. The NRG Bucket Seat makes a bold statement in red and is a little more gentle on your wallet.