Best Exhaust Systems: Achieve Raw Power and Torque

Upgrade the sound, look, and performance of your vehicle with these exhaust systems

By Scott Roepel
Scott RoepelView Scott Roepel's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you need to replace your exhaust system or want a brand new one to boost your vehicle’s performance, we’ve got you covered. The best exhausts can increase peak power by reducing back pressure in the exhaust system. They can also be used to increase the amount of noise from your car, improving its style as well.

  • Best Overall
    MagnaFlow Stainless Steel Performance Exhaust System Kit
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A sleek black muffler that stands out on your vehicle and is designed with stainless steel. Works great for Jeep Wrangler JK models.

    Pros
    Pros

    The black coating provides enhanced protection to the system. It bolts on for easier installation and produces a rich, smooth tone.

    Cons
    Cons

    The sound feels like it could be deeper and louder, but it also can be too loud in the interior of certain cabs.

  • Best Value
    MBRP Cat-Back, Single Side Exit Exhaust System
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A modern-looking exhaust system developed from heavy-gauge aluminized steel. Designed for trucks and SUVs.

    Pros
    Pros

    Installation is simple and quick. It produces a low grumble that isn’t too loud, but it can still be quite throaty when you hit the accelerator.

    Cons
    Cons

    You may get a droning noise inside the cab, and the pipe may be difficult to notice as it is a bit short.

  • Honorable Mention
    Borla ATAK Stainless Steel Aggressive Cat-Back Exhaust System
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    Borla understands vehicles, and its stainless steel cat-back exhaust for Chevy Camaros is impressive and loud.

    Pros
    Pros

    It gives your vehicle a sporty and aggressive look and sound. The straight-through and multi-core technology unleash more horsepower, and increased exhaust velocity adds power and improves fuel economy.

    Cons
    Cons

    It is quite expensive as it is designed for sports cars, it could be a bit louder, and the manual can be a hassle to understand.

Tips

  • Make sure the exhaust system you are looking at will fit your specific vehicle. If you aren’t sure, consult with the manufacturer to see if it has a vehicle sizing chart.
  • Upgrade your exhaust system if you are looking to increase your fuel economy, change how your vehicle sounds, or get a bit more horsepower out of the car.
  • If you are swapping out the exhaust system, consider getting a new air intake as well. The combination will increase fuel economy and give you more horsepower.

FAQs

Q: What does cat-back mean?

A: It is the section of the exhaust system that attaches after the last catalytic converter in the system. A cat-back system is generally designed with a rear pipe, a resonator, and a muffler. But, depending on the make and model, it can also include a mid-pipe, X-pipe, H-pipe or Y-pipe.

Q: What is the difference between stainless steel and an aluminium exhaust system?

A: Aside from their looks, there isn’t much difference between the two, especially when it comes to performance. However, stainless steel is designed to withstand rust and corrosion more than aluminum. Plus, stainless steel often looks better and can be polished to a certain degree to stand out.

Q: Will a new exhaust void my vehicle’s warranty?

A: In most cases, no. However, if the system causes damage to any of the other components of the vehicle, then yes, the warranty may be voided. Unless you make larger and more obtrusive upgrades to your system, the warranty should be fine.

Final Thoughts

For a louder sound and improved engine performance, consider the MagnaFlow Stainless Steel Performance Exhaust System Kit. Or you can save a bit of cash and get the MBRP Cat-Back, Single Side Exit Exhaust System for its simple design and throaty rumble.

MORE TO READ