Best Exhaust Systems: Achieve Raw Power and Torque
Upgrade the sound, look, and performance of your vehicle with these exhaust systems
- Best OverallMagnaFlow Stainless Steel Performance Exhaust System KitSummarySummary
A sleek black muffler that stands out on your vehicle and is designed with stainless steel. Works great for Jeep Wrangler JK models.ProsPros
The black coating provides enhanced protection to the system. It bolts on for easier installation and produces a rich, smooth tone.ConsCons
The sound feels like it could be deeper and louder, but it also can be too loud in the interior of certain cabs.
- Best ValueMBRP Cat-Back, Single Side Exit Exhaust SystemSummarySummary
A modern-looking exhaust system developed from heavy-gauge aluminized steel. Designed for trucks and SUVs.ProsPros
Installation is simple and quick. It produces a low grumble that isn’t too loud, but it can still be quite throaty when you hit the accelerator.ConsCons
You may get a droning noise inside the cab, and the pipe may be difficult to notice as it is a bit short.
- Honorable MentionBorla ATAK Stainless Steel Aggressive Cat-Back Exhaust SystemSummarySummary
Borla understands vehicles, and its stainless steel cat-back exhaust for Chevy Camaros is impressive and loud.ProsPros
It gives your vehicle a sporty and aggressive look and sound. The straight-through and multi-core technology unleash more horsepower, and increased exhaust velocity adds power and improves fuel economy.ConsCons
It is quite expensive as it is designed for sports cars, it could be a bit louder, and the manual can be a hassle to understand.