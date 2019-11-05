Best Exhaust Systems: Achieve Raw Power and Torque

Tips

Make sure the exhaust system you are looking at will fit your specific vehicle. If you aren’t sure, consult with the manufacturer to see if it has a vehicle sizing chart.

Upgrade your exhaust system if you are looking to increase your fuel economy, change how your vehicle sounds, or get a bit more horsepower out of the car.

If you are swapping out the exhaust system, consider getting a new air intake as well. The combination will increase fuel economy and give you more horsepower.

FAQs

Q: What does cat-back mean?

A: It is the section of the exhaust system that attaches after the last catalytic converter in the system. A cat-back system is generally designed with a rear pipe, a resonator, and a muffler. But, depending on the make and model, it can also include a mid-pipe, X-pipe, H-pipe or Y-pipe.

Q: What is the difference between stainless steel and an aluminium exhaust system?

A: Aside from their looks, there isn’t much difference between the two, especially when it comes to performance. However, stainless steel is designed to withstand rust and corrosion more than aluminum. Plus, stainless steel often looks better and can be polished to a certain degree to stand out.

Q: Will a new exhaust void my vehicle’s warranty?

A: In most cases, no. However, if the system causes damage to any of the other components of the vehicle, then yes, the warranty may be voided. Unless you make larger and more obtrusive upgrades to your system, the warranty should be fine.

Final Thoughts

For a louder sound and improved engine performance, consider the MagnaFlow Stainless Steel Performance Exhaust System Kit. Or you can save a bit of cash and get the MBRP Cat-Back, Single Side Exit Exhaust System for its simple design and throaty rumble.