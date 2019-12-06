Best Binoculars for Hunting: Sit Back and Watch From Afar

Tips

To determine the exit ratio of your binoculars, or the overall brightness of the lenses, take the numbers of the magnification and the objective lens and divide them.

If you wear glasses, you may want to get binoculars with larger eyecups. This will make things more comfortable and allow you to see through the lenses better.

Determine how far you have to travel in order to hunt or set up base camp. Binoculars can weigh down your neck, so you may not want to carry them with the strap. Store them in a bag or pouch until you get to where you are going.

FAQs

Q: Do all hunting binoculars work with tripods?

A: Check with the manufacturer to make sure the binoculars have a tripod connection on them. You may be able to purchase a specific attachment if they do not have one. However, the majority should allow you to connect them with a tripod for a sturdier image.

Q: What is an objective lens on hunting binoculars?

A: The objective lens, or number after the X, describes the diameter of the glass at the end of the binoculars in millimeters. The size of the lens determines the amount of light that enters the glass. Keep in mind, a larger size diameter will increase the weight of the binoculars.

Q: What does multi-coating mean?

A: Lenses are multi-coated to prevent reflection and the scattering of light. This reduces light loss and provides you with a clearer image contrast. So, multiple layers of anti-reflective coatings reduce light loss by a considerable amount.

Final Thoughts

If you want to see your targets well before they’ve noticed you, consider the SkyGenius 10x50 Powerful Binoculars for their powerful lens and clear image. Or check out the Adorrgon 12x42 Powerful Binoculars with Clear Weak Light Vision for their enhanced magnitude lens and sharp clear images at a cheaper price.