Best Binoculars for Hunting: Sit Back and Watch From Afar

Line up your target with these high-quality binoculars for hunting

By Scott Roepel
Scott RoepelView Scott Roepel's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

For avid hunters, being able to see a target well before it can see them is a great benefit. And one of the best ways to do so is by using the best pair of hunting binoculars. They are equipped with a wide viewing distance, impressive magnification, and a clear vision to spot an animal instantly. If you are planning a trip into the outdoors and need new binoculars, consider these hunting binoculars for your next adventure.

  • Best Overall
    SkyGenius 10x50 Powerful Binoculars
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A sturdy pair of binoculars with a 10x magnitude lens, 50mm objective lens, and a large field of vision (367 feet) to spot animals more easily.

    Pros
    Pros
    They are a rugged pair of hunting binoculars that feature a large center focus knob for more accuracy and control on focusing on animals. They include a diopter system that adjusts the imbalance of your eyes, and they provide a crystal clear image.
    Cons
    Cons
    They can be heavy, and the strap can be a pain after they hang around your neck for hours. The hard plastic around the eyecups can be uncomfortable, and they aren’t the best in low light.
  • Best Value
    Adorrgon 12x42 Powerful Binoculars with Clear Weak Light Vision
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    Powerful binoculars with a 12x magnitude lens and a 42mm large objective lens that allows you to see clear images more than 650 feet away.

    Pros
    Pros
    They produce clear images, and the lens and overall construction makes them lightweight at just over one pound, making it easier on your neck. They focus easily, so you can line up your target more quickly.
    Cons
    Cons
    The focus wheel can be tight, they may be narrow for some heads, and the view may be on the dimmer side.
  • Honorable Mention
    Gosky 10x42 Roof Prism Binoculars
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    These hunting binoculars feature an impressive 10x magnitude lens to see animals far in the distance, and they are designed out of tough rubber to withstand the weather and drops.

    Pros
    Pros
    They are convenient to carry. The lens is made up of a multi-layer green coat, the focus is crisp and sharp, and they feature a smartphone mount, so you can view the animals on your phone’s screen
    Cons
    Cons
    The phone mount can be a hassle to connect, they are on the heavier side, and the carrying case isn’t the most durable.

Tips

  • To determine the exit ratio of your binoculars, or the overall brightness of the lenses, take the numbers of the magnification and the objective lens and divide them.
  • If you wear glasses, you may want to get binoculars with larger eyecups. This will make things more comfortable and allow you to see through the lenses better.
  • Determine how far you have to travel in order to hunt or set up base camp. Binoculars can weigh down your neck, so you may not want to carry them with the strap. Store them in a bag or pouch until you get to where you are going.

FAQs

Q: Do all hunting binoculars work with tripods?

A: Check with the manufacturer to make sure the binoculars have a tripod connection on them. You may be able to purchase a specific attachment if they do not have one. However, the majority should allow you to connect them with a tripod for a sturdier image.

Q: What is an objective lens on hunting binoculars?

A: The objective lens, or number after the X, describes the diameter of the glass at the end of the binoculars in millimeters. The size of the lens determines the amount of light that enters the glass. Keep in mind, a larger size diameter will increase the weight of the binoculars.

Q: What does multi-coating mean?

A: Lenses are multi-coated to prevent reflection and the scattering of light. This reduces light loss and provides you with a clearer image contrast. So, multiple layers of anti-reflective coatings reduce light loss by a considerable amount.

Final Thoughts

If you want to see your targets well before they’ve noticed you, consider the SkyGenius 10x50 Powerful Binoculars for their powerful lens and clear image. Or check out the Adorrgon 12x42 Powerful Binoculars with Clear Weak Light Vision for their enhanced magnitude lens and sharp clear images at a cheaper price.

MORE TO READ