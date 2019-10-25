The Benefits and Drawbacks of BMW’s CPO Warranty

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

When you buy a used BMW, you want a vehicle that's in the best condition possible. That's where a certified pre-owned warranty comes in. If the vehicle breaks down, it's covered against potentially costly repairs during the lifespan of the warranty. This is particularly helpful when it comes to BMWs because they are often expensive to fix.

We’ve done the research on the certified pre-owned BMW warranty, so you don’t have to. Read on to see if it’s worth buying a used car from the German automaker.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage : An additional 1 year/unlimited vehicle miles following the expiration of the 4-year/50,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty

: An additional 1 year/unlimited vehicle miles following the expiration of the 4-year/50,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty Roadside Assistance : Yes

: Yes Transferability: Yes

Pros

Unlimited mileage coverage for one year.

Warranty is transferable.

Perks such as roadside service, trip-interruption benefits.

Cons

Short coverage duration compared to other luxury brands.

$50 deductible for each visit.

Warrantable repairs must be carried out at authorized BMW service centers.

Coverage is excluded in certain circumstances.

Warranty In-Depth

All BMWs come with a four-year/50-mile factory warranty on passenger cars and light trucks. When you purchase a CPO BMW, it includes one year of additional coverage beyond the new vehicle limited warranty. That means you're covered for a total of five years. The additional year has no mileage limit, which is convenient if you travel frequently.

Also, the automaker offers extra plans to extend your vehicle’s coverage up to a total of six years with unlimited miles, but you have to pay extra for it.

To be eligible for BMW's CPO program, vehicles must have more than 300 miles but less than 60,000 miles on the odometer. Factory-trained technicians evaluate the vehicles through a stringent inspection process before they're approved for the program.

Covered repairs are performed by BMW-trained technicians using only genuine BMW replacement parts. The CPO warranty covers items such as the following:

Engine

Transmission

Front and rear suspension

Steering

Brakes

Electrical

Air conditioning, heating system, and cooling system

Fuel system

Final drive assembly and propeller shaft

When you have your CPO vehicle serviced for a warrantable repair, you will be charged a $50 handling fee. Vehicles must be serviced at an authorized BMW repair facility, and the CPO warranty is transferable to a subsequent owner.

Additional Coverage

BMW CPO owners get 24-hour roadside assistance for up to six years from the vehicle's original in-service date. There are no mileage limits with this service. This includes battery jump starts, tire change assistance, lock-out services, fuel delivery, and towing to the nearest authorized BMW service center.

BMW provides trip interruption benefits depending on the type of vehicle disablement and will reimburse up to $1,000 per incident for things such as hotel accommodations and short-term alternative transportation.

BMW also provides vehicle owners with technical support known as the Advanced Mobility Group. A dispatcher will use telematics technology to analyze vehicle data and warning messages to advise drivers over the phone or recommend a service visit.

What’s Not Covered

The BMW Certified Protection Plan covers defects in materials and workmanship. It's not an extension of the factory warranty, and the coverage is slightly different from the new car warranty. It’s also not a maintenance plan. While it covers numerous components, there are circumstances in which it does not apply.

For example, the CPO warranty does not cover normal maintenance or upkeep of items such as brake pads, rotors, shoes, drums, filters, fluids, spark plugs, wiper blades, batteries, lubricants, tires, tire balancing, and rotation, or wheel alignment.

Also excluded are suspension-related components, such as ball joints, bushings, coil springs, control arms and brackets, stabilizer bar links and supports, and tie rod ends, as well as body and interior components such as body panels, body seals and gaskets, bulbs, upholstery, and trims and fasteners.

The CPO warranty does not cover damage due to rust, corrosion, or contamination or interior noises, squeaks, and rattles. It also excludes all non-original equipment parts, components, and accessories.

What We Like

One of the advantages of BMW's CPO program is that its vehicles are rigorously inspected before they're sold, so you know you're getting a used car that's in good operating condition, at least when you drive it off the BMW dealership lot. Plus, you're protected for an entire year after the factory warranty ends regardless of mileage.

Also, the warranty is pretty comprehensive in what it covers. Should something go wrong, there's a good chance that you will escape a hefty repair bill as long as it's a warrantable repair.

Another benefit is the warranty is transferable to another owner should you elect to sell the vehicle before the coverage expires. This can increase the car's resale value. In addition, perks such as BMW roadside assistance are appealing, particularly if you drive a lot and aren't especially good at fixing your own vehicle.

What We Don’t Like

Unless you elect to pay for extra coverage, BMW only provides five years of certified pre-owned coverage, which is less than what's offered by some of its high-end competitors, including Audi, Jaguar, and Volvo. These luxury brands offer a minimum of six years of coverage, so, BMW lags behind in that regard.

Another drawback is that you must pay a $50 deductible for each visit, regardless of what the warrantable repair is. Plus, all warrantable repairs must be carried out an authorized BMW facility, which means you can't take your vehicle to a local garage for service, which can be inconvenient.

Finally, BMW’s CPO warranty doesn’t cover all items in all circumstances. Regular maintenance and normal wear and tear is excluded, as are some other situations. However, this practice is common among automakers, so BMW doesn’t stand out in that regard.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with BMW vehicles:

BMW 320i: Intake manifold gasket replacement ($152-$207)

BMW 328i: Power steering pump replacement ($1,124-$1,265)

BMW 545i: Power lumbar switch replacement ($252-$267)

BMW 640i Gran Coupe: Brake line replacement ($307-$417)

FAQs

Q. What does a BMW CPO warranty cover?

A. BMW's Certified Pre-Owned Warranty covers numerous parts that experience problems related to defects in materials or workmanship, both inside and outside the vehicle, from the engine to the electrical system.

Q. Does a BMW CPO warranty include maintenance?

A. No. BMW’s CPO warranty does not cover normal wear and tear or maintenance services, such as oil changes and tire alignment.

Q. Are used BMWs expensive to maintain?

A. BMWs tend to be more expensive than other brands, particularly non-luxury cars. It may be hard to find parts for older models, and the parts can be costly. In addition, a brand such as BMW will require premium gasoline, oil, and tires, which can add to your bottom line.

Is BMW’s CPO Warranty Worth It?

A BMW CPO warranty will give you some peace of mind should you decide to purchase a used vehicle from the luxury German automaker. After the new vehicle limited warranty expires, you have one whole year (and unlimited mileage) in which repairs related to factory defects won't cost you a cent.

Once the CPO warranty ends, you have the option of purchasing extra coverage, which may be something to consider since BMWs tend to be on the costly side when it comes to labor and parts. It’s also worth noting that BMW's certified pre-owned warranty falls short compared to some of its luxury brand rivals due to its shorter length of coverage.

However, if you're in the market for a used BMW, the CPO warranty should protect you against most issues, since factory defects tend to occur within the first few years of service life.

