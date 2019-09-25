Best Seat Covers: Protect and Revive Your Car Seats
Add pizzazz to your car seats and improve their lifespan with these top seat covers
TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
We love that new car smell and how comfortable seats are when we first sit on them. However, car seats are susceptible to wear and tear. Stylish, durable seat covers not only improve the aesthetics of your car’s interior, they also reduce cleaning costs and protect and maintain your seats’ original look.This buying guide will help you make an informed decision if you’re looking for the best seat covers.
- Best OverallSojoy Universal Car Seat Cushion CoverSummarySummaryThis is an easy-to-install seat cover designed to shield car seats from normal wear and tear.ProsPros
The silicone non-slip material keeps the cover in place even during rough rides. Isothermal breathable polymer gives the cover superb aeration.
The seat cover is machine washable and can be easily cleaned.ConsCons
It does not have a bottom strap to secure it properly.
It’s also pricey compared to other products. Some stains are hard to get rid of on lighter-colored covers.
- Best ValueGorla Premium Universal Fit Seat CoverSummarySummaryThis fashionable neoprene seat cover has a universal fit and comes with a lifetime, money-back guarantee.ProsProsIntegrated straps keep the seat cover securely in place. It is resistant to dust, liquids, sweat, and dirt. The free seat belt protector is made from neoprene and is waterproof and sweatproof.ConsCons
It is not compatible with heated seats, and it can become slippery. It also tends to curl upwards and outwards. The glue in the seams may seep into the seats.
- Honorable MentionEDEALYN Ultra-Luxury PU Leather Car Seat CoverSummarySummaryThis car seat cover is one of a kind as it doesn’t hinder the deployment of side airbags.ProsPros
It’s made from durable PU leather for long-term use. It fits most small and midsize vehicles, and it has a pouch where you can store small items.ConsCons
It has no backrest and is not well-padded. The straps do not firmly secure it, so it can get loose and become crooked. You have to adjust it every time you want to use it.
Benefits of Seat Covers
- Ward off UV rays. The sun tends to age fabric. When your car seats are exposed to UV rays for a long time, they age earlier than they should. Car seat covers increase your seats’ life expectancy by protecting them from sunlight.
- Maintain your car’s value. When your car seats are in good condition, your car looks good and retains its resale value. Seat covers protect the original seats from wear and tear.
- Combat stains. Spills and other substances can leave nasty stains on your seats. Water-resistant seat covers form a protective barrier, making seats resist stains from various liquids.
- Lower cleaning costs. Washing a car’s interior can be more expensive than washing the exterior. If you have machine-washable car seat covers, you won’t have to wash the interior as regularly. Simply throw the covers into your laundry at home.
Types of Seat Covers
Leather Seat Covers
These are top-of-the-range car seat covers that perfectly blend style and comfort. Their biggest selling point is that they are highly resistant to spills. Leather is durable, stylish, and easy to clean. High-quality leather seat covers have a soft and supple feel and can increase a car’s value.
Fabric Seat Covers
Fabric or cloth seat covers are well-known for their versatility and durability. They are more affordable than leather seat covers and are a good fit for car owners with tight budgets. Breathable car seat covers can be made from velour, polyester, jacquard, and other materials. They are a good fit for heated seats.
Custom Seat Covers
Custom seat covers are user-inspired—you choose all the specifications you desire. You can choose from different colors and sizes and even find covers with additional features such as safety straps. However, the better the features, the higher the price.
Top Brands
FH Group
The FH Group, based in Secaucus, N.J., is a renowned automotive accessory maker that focuses on car interiors. Its range of products includes custom and universal fit car accessories, such as steering wheel covers and car seat covers. One of its highest-rated products is the Semi-Customized Bucket Seat Cover.
CalTrend
This U.S.-based company has been in operation for more than 25 years. It uses industry-leading technology to manufacture custom car seat covers. All of its products are designed, manufactured, tested, and shipped from America. If you own a Toyota Tacoma, check out the Front Row Bucket Seat Cover for Select Toyota Tacoma Models.
CoverKing
CoverKing is an American brand that has made a name for itself in the automotive accessories industry. The company has a task force that handles the research and development of premium products designed to keep car exteriors and interiors damage-free. One of its top-rated seat covers, the Coverking Custom Fit Seat Cover, comes highly recommended.
Seat Cover Pricing
- $10-$150: Most universal fit car seat covers will set you back about $20 to $30. They are pretty basic, and some have quality finishing and protective features. A packaged set typically costs between $40 and $150.
- $150-$400: Semi-custom car seat covers fall in this price range. You can only choose a few features since aspects such as fit and design are already predetermined. The price goes up if you want to cover the back of the seat.
- $500-$1,000: Custom-made seat covers are made according to user specifications. If you’d like to choose every aspect of your seat cover, you will pay a premium price. The cost is usually justified by the material, color, and features such as extra padding.
Key Features
Material
The first thing you need to consider when buying a seat cover is the material. Materials such as leather and neoprene offer protection against liquid spills and can be easily cleaned. The material also determines how durable a cover is.
Fit
A well-fitting car seat cover envelopes the entire seat. When determining the fit, also look for features such as non-slip and tensile strength. These go a long way toward making sure you stay firmly in place when driving. In addition, avoid generic, one-size-fits-all car seat covers. Choose one that’s designed for your car model or a similar model.
Durability
You shouldn’t have to keep changing the car seat covers every year. Get one with the highest durability rating, and it will serve you for a long time. You can get a waterproof seat cover that is easy to clean and resistant to dust. Durable covers also help maintain the quality of your car seats.
Other Considerations
- Ease of Installation: Choose car seat covers that can be easily removed and installed. An easy-to-install car seat cover has features such as belts and straps to hold it in place.
- Car Model: While this is not the first thing that comes to mind when you’re shopping for a car seat cover, your car should determine the seat covers you get. If you have customized seats, consider getting semi-custom or custom-made car seat covers. If you don’t have a big budget, get universal fit seat covers.
- Finish: The best seat covers on the market are perfectly finished. Look at the seams, stitching, zips, and the design. A contoured seat cover looks great on a car seat. If it is well-built, it will last longer.
Best Seat Cover Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Seat Cover Overall: Sojoy Universal Car Seat Cushion Cover
A high-quality car seat cover will provide comfort, durability, and cleanliness. The Sojoy Universal Cushion Cover is a premium choice made with an isothermic polymer to safeguard your car seat throughout the year. It is one of the best universal fit seat covers, as it fits most car models.
The seat cover easily attaches to the back and headrest and stays in place during your ride due to its silicone non-slip material. If you often drive around in hot weather, this is a great choice, since the breathable material doesn’t retain heat. An adjustable strap allows you to find a snug fit for your seat. The seat cover is also machine washable.
With that said, there are a few things we don’t like. First, the seat cover lacks a bottom strap and easily gets loose. Second, it is not resistant to stains, and you’ll have a hard time cleaning the lighter-colored versions. Also, it is more expensive than its counterparts.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best Seat Cover Value: Gorla Premium Universal Fit Seat Cover
At first glance, you can tell that this seat cover is a premium product. The black fabric and white border give it a simple, elegant touch. It is made of neoprene, a material that makes it resistant to sweat, water, dust, dirt, grime, and fur. You will be happy with it if you have a pet that sheds fur.
This car seat cover has a range of benefits. Anti-slip backing and built-in straps make sure it stays in place as you sit. This combination is very helpful if you have leather seats. Neoprene makes it one of the highest-rated waterproof seat covers and a great accessory for family cars. It also comes with a free seat belt protector, which is also made of neoprene.
But it is not devoid of issues. The quality of the seam glue is poor, and it may melt and seep into the seats. It also doesn’t work well with heated seats and easily gets slippery. Additionally, it curls upwards and outwards after some time.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best Seat Cover Honorable Mention: EDEALYN Ultra-Luxury PU Leather Car seat Cover
This car seat cover is designed for small and midsize cars. It comes in a variety of colors, but beige is the most popular. Its ease of installation makes it one of the best car seats covers on the market. Its straps help it to stay in place when you’re sitting or driving. It also doesn’t affect the functioning of side airbags.
PU leather is what makes this seat cover different from the others in this review. It is waterproof, soft and supple, and it can be dry cleaned. It is also a lot lighter than real leather seat covers. The cover will effectively protect your car seat, especially in harsh sunlight. We also love the fact that it comes with a pouch you can use to store small items.
However, you have to let it air out naturally once it’s delivered or it will have an unpleasant smell. It is only suitable for a few car models, isn’t well-padded, and lacks a backrest. Also, while it comes with straps, they do not hold it in place very well.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Tips
- Once you buy a car seat cover, put it in a well-ventilated place to air it out. This reduces the creasing that might be caused by packaging. It also helps get rid of any odor.
- Some car seat covers are only designed to fit certain car models. Before you get them, check whether they are compatible with your car seats to avoid inconveniences later on.
- After you’ve used your car seat covers for a few months, wash them and air them out outdoors. This will help them to stay clean and fresh.
- Most car seat covers are foldable. To make sure yours offer many years of service, fold them and store them in a dry location when they are not in use.
- It is very important to check whether the car seat covers you intend to buy will interfere with the deployment of airbags if there’s an accident.
FAQs
Q: How do I know whether a seat cover is compatible with my car seat?
A: If the information is not provided by the manufacturer, we recommend that you confirm with the vendor before you make a purchase.
Q: Can I have multiple car seat covers for one car?
A: Yes, you can get a range of seat covers and change them regularly. If you don’t like the look of one, simply swap it out for another.
Q: Which is the best material for a car seat cover?
A: The best car seat cover material is determined by several factors. For example, if you have pets, choose a material that is furproof. If you have kids, water-resistant car seat covers are best.
Final Thoughts
An active lifestyle calls for a car seat cover that is comfortable and stays in place. That’s why we recommend the Sojoy Universal Car Seat Cushion Cover.
However, if you are a pet owner and are looking to keep your car interior fur-free, we recommend the Gorla Premium Universal Fit Seat Cover.
Let us know your thoughts about car seat covers in the comments section below.
- RELATEDBest Sheepskin Seat Covers: Protect and Warm Up Your Car SeatsThese top sheepskin car seat covers are comfortable and affordableREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Neoprene Seat Covers (Waterproof): Repel Water and Prolong the Life of Your Car SeatsMake your interior pop, and enhance the comfort level of your car seats with these waterproof neoprene seat coversREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Leather Seat Covers: Our Top Picks for Upgrading Your StyleLeather seat covers are a great option for upgrading your car’s interiorREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Heated Car Seat Covers: Protect Your Seats and Keep Yourself WarmKeep your body warm while you drive in the bitter cold with these heated car seat coversREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Truck Seat Covers: Protect Your Truck’s InteriorThe best truck seat covers for your needs can help extend the life of your truck’s interiorREAD NOW