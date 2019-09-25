Best Seat Covers: Protect and Revive Your Car Seats

We love that new car smell and how comfortable seats are when we first sit on them. However, car seats are susceptible to wear and tear. Stylish, durable seat covers not only improve the aesthetics of your car’s interior, they also reduce cleaning costs and protect and maintain your seats’ original look.This buying guide will help you make an informed decision if you’re looking for the best seat covers.

It has no backrest and is not well-padded. The straps do not firmly secure it, so it can get loose and become crooked. You have to adjust it every time you want to use it.

It’s made from durable PU leather for long-term use. It fits most small and midsize vehicles, and it has a pouch where you can store small items.

This car seat cover is one of a kind as it doesn’t hinder the deployment of side airbags.

It is not compatible with heated seats, and it can become slippery. It also tends to curl upwards and outwards. The glue in the seams may seep into the seats.

Integrated straps keep the seat cover securely in place. It is resistant to dust, liquids, sweat, and dirt. The free seat belt protector is made from neoprene and is waterproof and sweatproof.

It’s also pricey compared to other products. Some stains are hard to get rid of on lighter-colored covers.

The silicone non-slip material keeps the cover in place even during rough rides. Isothermal breathable polymer gives the cover superb aeration.

When your car seats are in good condition, your car looks good and retains its resale value. Seat covers protect the original seats from wear and tear. Combat stains. Spills and other substances can leave nasty stains on your seats. Water-resistant seat covers form a protective barrier, making seats resist stains from various liquids.

Spills and other substances can leave nasty stains on your seats. Water-resistant seat covers form a protective barrier, making seats resist stains from various liquids. Lower cleaning costs. Washing a car’s interior can be more expensive than washing the exterior. If you have machine-washable car seat covers, you won’t have to wash the interior as regularly. Simply throw the covers into your laundry at home. Types of Seat Covers Leather Seat Covers These are top-of-the-range car seat covers that perfectly blend style and comfort. Their biggest selling point is that they are highly resistant to spills. Leather is durable, stylish, and easy to clean. High-quality leather seat covers have a soft and supple feel and can increase a car’s value. Fabric Seat Covers Fabric or cloth seat covers are well-known for their versatility and durability. They are more affordable than leather seat covers and are a good fit for car owners with tight budgets. Breathable car seat covers can be made from velour, polyester, jacquard, and other materials. They are a good fit for heated seats. Custom Seat Covers Custom seat covers are user-inspired—you choose all the specifications you desire. You can choose from different colors and sizes and even find covers with additional features such as safety straps. However, the better the features, the higher the price. Top Brands FH Group The FH Group, based in Secaucus, N.J., is a renowned automotive accessory maker that focuses on car interiors. Its range of products includes custom and universal fit car accessories, such as steering wheel covers and car seat covers. One of its highest-rated products is the Semi-Customized Bucket Seat Cover. CalTrend This U.S.-based company has been in operation for more than 25 years. It uses industry-leading technology to manufacture custom car seat covers. All of its products are designed, manufactured, tested, and shipped from America. If you own a Toyota Tacoma, check out the Front Row Bucket Seat Cover for Select Toyota Tacoma Models. CoverKing CoverKing is an American brand that has made a name for itself in the automotive accessories industry. The company has a task force that handles the research and development of premium products designed to keep car exteriors and interiors damage-free. One of its top-rated seat covers, the Coverking Custom Fit Seat Cover, comes highly recommended. Seat Cover Pricing $10-$150: Most universal fit car seat covers will set you back about $20 to $30. They are pretty basic, and some have quality finishing and protective features. A packaged set typically costs between $40 and $150.

Most universal fit car seat covers will set you back about $20 to $30. They are pretty basic, and some have quality finishing and protective features. A packaged set typically costs between $40 and $150. $150-$400: Semi-custom car seat covers fall in this price range. You can only choose a few features since aspects such as fit and design are already predetermined. The price goes up if you want to cover the back of the seat.

Semi-custom car seat covers fall in this price range. You can only choose a few features since aspects such as fit and design are already predetermined. The price goes up if you want to cover the back of the seat. $500-$1,000: Custom-made seat covers are made according to user specifications. If you’d like to choose every aspect of your seat cover, you will pay a premium price. The cost is usually justified by the material, color, and features such as extra padding. Key Features Material The first thing you need to consider when buying a seat cover is the material. Materials such as leather and neoprene offer protection against liquid spills and can be easily cleaned. The material also determines how durable a cover is. Fit A well-fitting car seat cover envelopes the entire seat. When determining the fit, also look for features such as non-slip and tensile strength. These go a long way toward making sure you stay firmly in place when driving. In addition, avoid generic, one-size-fits-all car seat covers. Choose one that’s designed for your car model or a similar model. Durability You shouldn’t have to keep changing the car seat covers every year. Get one with the highest durability rating, and it will serve you for a long time. You can get a waterproof seat cover that is easy to clean and resistant to dust. Durable covers also help maintain the quality of your car seats. Other Considerations Ease of Installation : Choose car seat covers that can be easily removed and installed. An easy-to-install car seat cover has features such as belts and straps to hold it in place.

Choose car seat covers that can be easily removed and installed. An easy-to-install car seat cover has features such as belts and straps to hold it in place. Car Model : While this is not the first thing that comes to mind when you’re shopping for a car seat cover, your car should determine the seat covers you get. If you have customized seats, consider getting semi-custom or custom-made car seat covers. If you don’t have a big budget, get universal fit seat covers.

: While this is not the first thing that comes to mind when you’re shopping for a car seat cover, your car should determine the seat covers you get. If you have customized seats, consider getting semi-custom or custom-made car seat covers. If you don’t have a big budget, get universal fit seat covers. Finish: The best seat covers on the market are perfectly finished. Look at the seams, stitching, zips, and the design. A contoured seat cover looks great on a car seat. If it is well-built, it will last longer. Best Seat Cover Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Seat Cover Overall: Sojoy Universal Car Seat Cushion Cover

A high-quality car seat cover will provide comfort, durability, and cleanliness. The Sojoy Universal Cushion Cover is a premium choice made with an isothermic polymer to safeguard your car seat throughout the year. It is one of the best universal fit seat covers, as it fits most car models. The seat cover easily attaches to the back and headrest and stays in place during your ride due to its silicone non-slip material. If you often drive around in hot weather, this is a great choice, since the breathable material doesn’t retain heat. An adjustable strap allows you to find a snug fit for your seat. The seat cover is also machine washable. With that said, there are a few things we don’t like. First, the seat cover lacks a bottom strap and easily gets loose. Second, it is not resistant to stains, and you’ll have a hard time cleaning the lighter-colored versions. Also, it is more expensive than its counterparts. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Seat Cover Value: Gorla Premium Universal Fit Seat Cover

At first glance, you can tell that this seat cover is a premium product. The black fabric and white border give it a simple, elegant touch. It is made of neoprene, a material that makes it resistant to sweat, water, dust, dirt, grime, and fur. You will be happy with it if you have a pet that sheds fur. This car seat cover has a range of benefits. Anti-slip backing and built-in straps make sure it stays in place as you sit. This combination is very helpful if you have leather seats. Neoprene makes it one of the highest-rated waterproof seat covers and a great accessory for family cars. It also comes with a free seat belt protector, which is also made of neoprene. But it is not devoid of issues. The quality of the seam glue is poor, and it may melt and seep into the seats. It also doesn’t work well with heated seats and easily gets slippery. Additionally, it curls upwards and outwards after some time. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Seat Cover Honorable Mention: EDEALYN Ultra-Luxury PU Leather Car seat Cover

