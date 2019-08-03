Looking at Volkswagen’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

All Volkswagens come with a standard factory warranty that covers mechanical defects that may come up within a specific period after you purchase a new vehicle. The German automaker has a fairly long warranty compared to its competitors, and it features a lot of inclusions and benefits.

The robust New Vehicle Limited Warranty, also referred to by the company as “The People First Warranty”, is sure to placate consumers about potential repair costs, particularly after the automaker's diesel emissions scandal. If you are thinking about purchasing a new VW, such as an Atlas, Tiguan, or Touareg, check out some of the important details in its warranty coverage.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 6 years or 72,000 miles

: 6 years or 72,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : 6 years or 72,000 miles

: 6 years or 72,000 miles Roadside Assistance : 3 years or 36,000 miles

: 3 years or 36,000 miles Towing : To the nearest authorized VW dealership or authorized VW service facility

: To the nearest authorized VW dealership or authorized VW service facility Anti-Perforation Coverage : 7 years or 100,000 miles

: 7 years or 100,000 miles Emissions Control System Coverage : 6 years or 72,000 miles

: 6 years or 72,000 miles Transferable : Yes

: Yes Pros It’s fully transferable, which can lift resale values. The warranty is much longer than the industry standard of three years or 36,000 miles. There are several extra perks outside of its basic warranty, including trip reimbursement.

Cons The warranty for the VW e-Golf is much smaller in scope. The roadside assistance service period is rather short.



Warranty In-Depth

VW's New Limited Vehicle Warranty covers any repair to correct a defect in the manufacturer's material or workmanship. Its bumper-to-bumper warranty includes powertrain coverage. It is better than the industry standard in its coverage period but similar in its inclusion lists.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The factory warranty protects a new VW for up to six years or 72,000 miles and covers nearly everything from the body to the electrical systems.

Some items in its warranty are covered for a shorter length of time. For example, it covers the following for three years or 36,000 miles: OEM batteries, halogen and xenon bulbs, and paint. The automaker covers the following for one year or 12,000 miles: brake pads and shoes, bulbs that aren't halogen or xenon, and mechanical adjustments (i.e. headlight adjustments).

The Volkswagen warranty does not cover wheel alignment, tire balance, and the repair or replacement of tires unless it's to correct a defect in the manufacturer's material or workmanship.

Similar to other factory limited warranties, VW’s limited warranty covers construction and design defects but not problems related to general wear and tear accidents, and modifications, which limits the coverage common in many extended and third-party warranty options.

Powertrain Coverage

The six-year or 72,000-mile powertrain warranty is standard in its offerings and covers most of the vehicle's engine and transmission parts. Specifically, it covers the engine, transmission and transaxle, transfer case and vehicle drive system (front or all-wheel-drive), and internally lubricated parts. The warranty is transferable.

Additional Coverage

If you run out of gas, get a flat tire, get locked out of your vehicle, or your battery dies, Volkswagen Roadside Assistance will take care of you. The automaker will also tow your car to an authorized Volkswagen dealer or Certified Collision Repair Facility. Roadside Assistance is free for the first three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first

If you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, you get an extra two years of free roadside assistance when the original coverage expires or starting at the date of the Certified Pre-Owned vehicle purchase, whichever is greater.

VW also offers Trip Interruption Reimbursement. If your VW is disabled due to a mechanical condition over 100 miles from your residence address and it's covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty or Certified Pre-Owned Warranty, you may receive reimbursement for lodging up to $100 per day, meals up to $100 per day, and alternate transportation up to $100 per day.

The Corrosion/Rust-Through Warranty lasts for seven years or 100,000 miles to protect against defects that may cause rust perforation (rust-through) of the vehicle body. It does have some warranty exclusions, including issues such as cosmetic or surface corrosion due to stone chips or scratches in the paint.

VW also has an Adjustment Period that lasts for one year or 12,000 miles. Wheel alignment and tire balancing are typically covered one time during the adjustment period.

New vehicles from California are covered by a California Emissions Standard Warranty to comply with the state’s anti-smog standards. For vehicles sold or registered in Kansas, safety belts and related components are covered against defects for 10 years from the vehicle's original in-service date, regardless of mileage.

What We Like

VW’s warranty offers significantly more than many other automakers’ bumper-to-bumper coverage, which is typically three years or 36,000 miles.

Volkswagen's limited warranty is quite comprehensive. Even though new vehicles don't typically have major problems during the first few years, the warranty provides some security in case defects do become apparent.

In addition, the warranty is fully transferable, making it very attractive to potential buyers if you want to resell your VW not long after acquiring it. Also, the automaker's roadside assistance is a bonus, allowing you to travel with a peace of mind with the knowledge that help is around the corner if you need a jumpstart or towing assistance.

What We Don’t Like

The e-Golf is the only model from Volkswagen with a much shorter, three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty (it also has a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty.)

Volkswagen has many limitations in its warranty just like the majority of other automakers’ factory warranties. While it’s inclusive when it comes to parts coverage, the situations in which it covers those parts is limited. For example, the list of exclusions includes:

Modifications

Occasional maintenance costs

Collisions, vandalism, or fire

General wear and tear

Aesthetic or design elements

Environmental damage (i.e., floodwater)

Glass breakage

As for its Limited Warranty Against Corrosion Perforation, VW does not cover surface corrosion without perforation, perforation due to accident, environmental damage, or corrosion perforation due to failure to rustproof when collision damage is repaired.