Audi Maintenance Cost: What You Might Pay

It’s easy to like Audi vehicles for their luxury look and feel. Even entry-level models like that A4 provide a high-end feel. In fact, the Audi A4 has been an incredible success since it debuted 25 years ago. However, it’s a lot harder to like the cost to maintain an Audi vehicle.

You should have routine maintenance done on your Audi every 10,000 miles, and it can get expensive. You can expect to pay between $200–$300 for scheduled Audi maintenance. For larger mileage milestones, such as 60,000 miles, maintenance costs jump to between $700–$875. Repairs for your Audi will cost even more than routine maintenance.

If you own an Audi or are thinking of purchasing one, you might feel concerned about maintenance and repair costs. This pricing guide will take you through common repair costs for popular Audi models and other luxury brands. There are options for keeping your Audi in good repair without clearing out your savings account, such as an extended auto warranty from a reputable car warranty company like CARCHEX.

Regular Audi Maintenance Cost

The key to extending the life of a car into higher mileage is proper routine maintenance. Your Audi can last a long time if you take care of it and have it serviced regularly. Your owner’s manual details the recommended mileage for specific maintenance services, such as having a timing belt replaced. For general maintenance, Audi recommends you have your car serviced once a year or every 10,000 miles.

Some services may need to be performed even more often. Below are the most common regular maintenance needs for your Audi, using Audi A4 maintenance cost as an example, courtesy of RepairPal.

Oil Change: Most modern Audi vehicles with synthetic oil can go up to 10,000 miles between oil changes. However, if you do a lot of city driving—stopping and starting at stop signs, stoplights, and in traffic—you may need your oil changed every 5,000 miles. A regular oil change for an Audi car can cost between $130–$145.

Brakes: You should check your brakes for wear at least once a year and twice a year if you drive in a city or notice your brakes take longer to stop. Brake pads wear out over time and generally need to be replaced every 40,000–60,000 miles. Front brake pad replacement for Audi's costs between $365–$400.

Tires: Your tires are one of the most important parts of your car. If your tires are in bad shape, not only is your car going to perform less efficiently, but you're also creating an unsafe driving situation. Worn tires with little to no tread or low air pressure are likely to slide or cause a blowout. Check the condition of the tires on your Audi often, such as every time you fill up at the gas station. To replace all four tires with factory tires at an Audi dealership, you can expect to pay $180–$330 per tire. When you factor in installation costs, your new factory tires cost between $775–$1,450.

Battery: Test your Audi's battery every three months or 3,000 miles. When batteries wear out, about every three years, you will start to notice your car's interior lights dim. If you rev your engine and the lights brighten, it may be time for a new battery. Battery replacement for an Audi costs just over $300.

Test your Audi’s battery every three months or 3,000 miles. When batteries wear out, about every three years, you will start to notice your car’s interior lights dim. If you rev your engine and the lights brighten, it may be time for a new battery. Battery replacement for an Audi costs just over $300. Air Filter: Air filters are regularly replaced between 10,000 and 15,000 miles. A clean air filter helps keep debris from your engine. Air filter replacement costs can be between $90–$130.

Common Audi Repairs and Costs

According to JD Power, Audi ranks in the top 10 brands for dependability. If you treat your car right, your Audi should be a reliable car with few issues. However, as vehicles age and mileage increases, parts wear down and need to be replaced. Additionally, as Audi adds new technology features to its vehicles, the Audi repair cost will continue to climb.

Check out the most common problems and repairs for Audi vehicles.

Electrical Components

Failure of electrical components is a common problem for Audis. You may notice your dashboard lights or central display lights suddenly do not come on. More seriously, some Audi vehicles electrical problems cause taillights to go out.

Reason: Electrical wiring wears out or connections corrode.

Electrical wiring wears out or connections corrode. Solution: Electrical system diagnosis and replacement of faulty parts.

Electrical system diagnosis and replacement of faulty parts. Estimated cost: System diagnosis will cost $130–$200, plus the cost of the replacement part. Parts and labor may cost an additional $200–$1,000.

Oil Leaks

Audi vehicles are known to leak oil, even newer vehicles. If your Audi leaks oil, find and fix the problem right away. Leaking oil can cause fires on your engine and serious engine damage.

Reason: Leaking valve covers or gasket seals. Even after fixing the issue, the problem is likely to happen again over time.

Leaking valve covers or gasket seals. Even after fixing the issue, the problem is likely to happen again over time. Solution: Replace covers or seals.

Replace covers or seals. Estimated cost: $135–$260 each time the seals need to be replaced.

Ignition Coil and Spark Plug Failure

A failing spark plug is the most common mechanical failure on Audi vehicles. It can also cause ignition failure, meaning your car won’t turn on. Ignition coils are often also culprits when you are having spark plug problems.

Reason: The spark plugs and ignition coils have failed.

The spark plugs and ignition coils have failed. Solution: Replace spark plugs and ignition coils.

Replace spark plugs and ignition coils. Estimated cost: $170–$220 for spark plugs and $250–$380 for ignition coils.

Exhaust Leaks

Audi’s are known for leaking exhaust pipes. If your exhaust is leaking, you will likely need to have your mechanic replace your catalytic converter. Catalytic converters are devices in your exhaust system that convert dangerous compounds, such as carbon monoxide, to harmless compounds.

Reason: The design of the Audi exhaust system makes the catalytic converter bend and opens the joint where it’s connected to the exhaust pipe. This allows exhaust to leak out.

The design of the Audi exhaust system makes the catalytic converter bend and opens the joint where it’s connected to the exhaust pipe. This allows exhaust to leak out. Solution: Replace catalytic converters.

Replace catalytic converters. Estimated cost: $1,590–$1,650.

What Are Audi Repair Costs for Different Models?

Different models of Audi vehicles have different repair costs. We’ve taken a look at the average Audi repair cost estimates for three of the top Audi models: 2017 A3 models, A4 models, and A6 models. These costs include repairing the electrical components, valve covers, spark plug and ignition coils, and catalytic converters.

Audi A4 Repair Costs: $3,000

$3,000 Audi A3 Repair Costs: $2,800

$2,800 Audi A6 Repair Costs: $3,500

Audi Maintenance Cost vs. Other Luxury Brands

You may be wondering how Audi maintenance cost totals compare to other luxury car brands. BMW, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz cars all offer similar levels of luxury compared to Audi vehicles. Each brand also offers models at similar price points.

Over 10 years, you can expect to pay the most in maintenance costs for BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, according to Clark.com. The average Audi maintenance cost over 10 years is $12,400.

BMW vs. Audi maintenance cost: BMW cars cost $17,800 to maintain, $5,400 more than Audi.

BMW cars cost $17,800 to maintain, $5,400 more than Audi. Lexus vs. Audi maintenance cost: Lexus vehicles cost $7,000 to maintain, $5,400 less than Audi. Lexus is generally considered the least expensive luxury car to maintain.

Lexus vehicles cost $7,000 to maintain, $5,400 less than Audi. Lexus is generally considered the least expensive luxury car to maintain. Mercedes-Benz vs. Audi maintenance cost: Mercedes-Benz vehicles cost $12,900 to maintain, $500 more than Audi.

How to Cover Audi Repair Costs

As an Audi owner, you might be worried about how to manage the cost of inevitable repairs. An extended warranty, which is really a vehicle service contract, can help you pay for repairs if components of your Audi begin to wear out or fail.

There are many reasons why you might choose to protect your car with an extended auto warranty. Perhaps you just want the peace of mind that you won’t be responsible for costly repairs if your Audi breaks down. Or, you may not want to deal with haggling at the repair shop. When your repair is covered by an extended warranty, you simply take your vehicle into the shop, and the mechanic will line up payment from your warranty provider.

Extended Warranty vs. Audi Manufacturer Warranty Coverage

Extended warranties are not the same as your Audi manufacturer warranty. Manufacturer warranties are only available for new cars and are included with your new car purchase at no extra cost. Manufacturer warranties, or factory warranties, are designed to only cover an Audi repair cost if the repair is needed due to defective parts or installation.

An extended warranty, also known as a vehicle protection plan, helps you cover repair costs for breakdowns that happen due to the normal use of a vehicle. Manufacturer’s warranties won’t cover repairs for standard mechanical issues that happen as your vehicle ages.

Audi factory warranty: The Audi warranty lasts for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first after purchasing your new Audi vehicle. As a luxury brand, the warranty includes perks like a free first scheduled maintenance service at 10,000 miles or 12 months. It also includes limited coverage on corrosion perforation for the first 12 months. One benefit of the Audi warranty is roadside assistance for the duration of the factory warranty.

The Audi warranty lasts for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first after purchasing your new Audi vehicle. As a luxury brand, the warranty includes perks like a free first scheduled maintenance service at 10,000 miles or 12 months. It also includes limited coverage on corrosion perforation for the first 12 months. One benefit of the Audi warranty is roadside assistance for the duration of the factory warranty. Extended warranty: This service contract helps you extend the coverage of your Audi vehicle after the factory warranty expires. Four years and 50,000 miles is a relatively short time when you consider it’s becoming commonplace to keep a car into 100,000 miles and beyond. Extended warranties help cover your Audi repair costs as it ages and reaches higher mileage. Companies like CARCHEX offer a range of protection plans to cover your car from lower mileage repairs to major repairs needed at high mileage.

Choosing an Extended Warranty from CARCHEX to Protect Your Audi

An extended warranty can be an excellent option for protecting your Audi if you plan to keep it for many years. When choosing an extended warranty, you want to make sure you do not fall for unethical advertising or scams from untrustworthy warranty companies.

There are two reputable options to getting your Audi repair cost covered under an extended warranty. You can choose to purchase an extended warranty from your dealership at the time of purchase, or you can choose a third-party warranty company like CARCHEX.

Why Choose a CARCHEX Extended Warranty Over a Dealership Protection Plan?

Both Audi dealership’s extended warranties and CARCHEX third-party warranties help cover repair costs for your Audi. However, there are some important differences.

Dealerships may place limitations on your repair choices and often charge interest on the cost of your protection plan by wrapping the premiums into your monthly financing payment.

You must buy an Audi protection plan when you purchase your car from the dealership. As your new Audi is already fairly well protected by the manufacturer’s warranty for the first four years of ownership, this may be an unnecessary expense.

If you want to cancel your Audi protection plan, you will be charged a $50 fee.

Audi’s extended warranties also require covered repairs to be completed at your dealership. That means you may be tied to a certain location and mechanic instead of having the option to choose a more convenient, affordable, or trustworthy auto shop.

CARCHEX, on the other hand, provides a wide range of service contracts for Audis with almost any mileage. You’re not pressured to invest in a protection plan when your vehicle is brand new. If you decide to wait until your manufacturer’s warranty expires, CARCHEX allows you to do that and offers multiple contracts for vehicles with higher mileage. You’ll also be able to use one of the 30,000 certified repair shops most convenient for you instead of having to go to your Audi dealer.

Benefits of CARCHEX Protection Plans

As a BBB-accredited company with an A+ rating, CARCHEX is known for its superior customer service. The company also boasts endorsements from major auto industry leaders such as Edmunds, CARFAX, and Kelley Blue Book. Other benefits of a CARCHEX protection plan include:

Affordable contracts: CARCHEX offers five levels of coverage for almost any Audi vehicle and several payment plan options to make vehicle protection possible for any budget.

CARCHEX offers five levels of coverage for almost any Audi vehicle and several payment plan options to make vehicle protection possible for any budget. Direct payments for repairs: Unlike other warranty providers, CARCHEX pays the covered Audi repair cost directly to the repair shop, so you don’t have to foot an expensive bill and wait to be reimbursed.

Unlike other warranty providers, CARCHEX pays the covered Audi repair cost directly to the repair shop, so you don’t have to foot an expensive bill and wait to be reimbursed. Transferrable: If you sell your car, you can transfer the protection plan to the new owner, which can increase the resale value.

If you sell your car, you can transfer the protection plan to the new owner, which can increase the resale value. Additional benefits: When your Audi factory warranty expires and you lose your roadside assistance, you’ll be glad to know a CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plan includes roadside assistance and extra perks like rental car reimbursement.

When your Audi factory warranty expires and you lose your roadside assistance, you’ll be glad to know a CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plan includes roadside assistance and extra perks like rental car reimbursement. 30-Day Money Back Guarantee: If you decide you don’t like your protection plan, you can cancel within 30 days and get your money back.

If you decide you don’t like your protection plan, you can cancel within 30 days and get your money back. No-Haggle, Low-Price Everyday Guarantee: CARCHEX promises that they will give the best deal up front, and there’s no need to haggle over the phone.

Choosing to protect your Audi with an Extended Vehicle Protection Plan from CARCHEX is a great way to keep yourself off the hook for costly repairs and better manage Audi maintenance costs.