Best OBD2 Scanners: Diagnose and Solve Automotive Troubles Quickly

Car care and repair can be expensive, especially if you don't know what the issue is. While you can take it to a mechanic who should have the right tool to diagnose the problem, having some automotive expertise and a DIY attitude can save you money and time by locating the issue yourself. To do this, you will need an onboard diagnostic II (OBD-II) scan tool. This automotive tool will communicate with a car's onboard computer system to see what issues the sensors and computer detect. To help boost your automotive detective skills, here's our car owner's buying guide for the best OBD-II scanners you should check out. Best OBD2 Scanner Overall: Ancel AD310

Best Value OBD2 Scanner: BAFX Products Car Diagnostic Tool

Best OBD2 Scanner Honorable Mention: Foxwell NT301 Why Buy an OBD2 Scan Tool Diagnose common problems quickly . There are many things that can go wrong with a vehicle, especially with the engine. That is why all modern cars have onboard computers and sensors to monitor the health and efficiency of the vehicle. Since the OBD-II scanner communicates with this system, it can download and process some of the most common issues the system detects.

pixabay Wireless OBD-II scanners make it easy to run diagnostics and work on the engine at the same time.

Top Brands of OBD2 Scanners Foxwell Foxwell is a name-brand player in the automotive industry, making a number of diagnostic products used by amateurs and professionals alike. The company specializes in data logging devices that make finding and fixing automotive problems easier. One of its most well-known scanners is the NT301 model. Ancel Known as OBDSPACE Technology Co, LTD., this company makes a number of OBD code readers, battery testers, jump starters, and more, under the brand Ancel. The company specializes in basic automotive products, offering a number of helpful, simple functions without getting bogged down by the larger, more complex feature sets of competitors. Its Enhanced Vehicle Scanner is one of the best options to consider for DIY first-timers. Innova Based in Irvine, California, Innova Electronic Corporation is a top supplier of diagnostic and testing equipment in North America. Uniquely, Innova has experience with both diagnostic products and services. In addition to great devices like the 3100J, the company maintains a network of certified repair technicians. OBD2 Scanner Pricing $50 and under : OBD-II scanners in this range are bare-bone models with basic features like trouble code detection. Some will translate codes into basic explanations, but most will only present the code itself.

: OBD-II scanners in this range are bare-bone models with basic features like trouble code detection. Some will translate codes into basic explanations, but most will only present the code itself. $50-$100 : In this range, more advanced OBD-II tools and auto-scanners, especially wireless models, are common. Extended functionality, such as live data monitoring, is present on some of the higher-end options in this range as well.

: In this range, more advanced OBD-II tools and auto-scanners, especially wireless models, are common. Extended functionality, such as live data monitoring, is present on some of the higher-end options in this range as well. $100 and above: This is the range where most professional scanners are found. At this level, you can expect the scanners to have a plethora of monitoring and control features. Unfortunately, it is easy for the price tag to skyrocket with more advanced functionality. Key Features Scanner The most basic function that any good OBD-II scanner should have is the actual scanning capability. This is somewhat of a misnomer since the scanner itself doesn't actually monitor the car. Instead, it communicates with the onboard computer that has access to various sensors to monitor issues. With that said, the information that OBD-II scanners can receive vary from model to model. Some can only access basic trouble codes, while others have a larger range of settings and information available. Information Processing It's a common assumption that OBD-II scanners present trouble codes in plain language wrapped up with a nice solution. While high-end scanners do get close to this, almost all options, especially basic/budget versions, only spit out the information the car provides. These trouble codes rarely make sense unless the scanner translates the code or you go online to find the information yourself. For convenience, higher-end scanners that translate codes and offer solutions are the better investment. Settings Access A diagnostic scan tool can be a great thing to actually fine tune and control specific settings in the vehicle. To do this, the scanner must have the ability to access different settings, monitor various stats, and generally do more than just present trouble codes. A high-quality code reader should control warning lights and certain sensors. Connectivity Most OBD-II scanners connect directly to the OBD-II port in the vehicle with a cable. This has certain advantages since these scanners don't require battery power to work (they draw power straight from the battery). For convenience, wireless scanners that come with a separate plug and display unit/app allow you to keep the scanner plugged in or move around the vehicle as you work. Other Considerations Car Age/Type : It's important to understand that not all cars can use OBD-II scanners. Anything made after 1996 will have the correct port that works with modern code readers. Older vehicles, however, will likely have an older port or lack the system altogether. In these cases, diagnosing issues and monitoring performance are both more difficult. Many Asian and European cars have their own type of diagnostic scanner port as well.

The Ancel AD310 is a basic OBD-II scanner that's perfect if you want to keep the tool around your vehicle without taking up interior space. Using a wired connection to the car's port, the scanner can collect and clear basic trouble codes involving the Check Engine light. The design of the AD310 is the highlight of the product. Featuring a large, colored LCD display, it's easy to read in poor lighting conditions. The controls are also easy to use while navigating the simple menu layout. Since it connects directly to the car, it doesn't require any batteries to work. Unfortunately, the scanner is limited in a few important ways. First, it doesn't have a large trouble code range to detect. Certain issues like bad spark plugs and ignition coils (things most car sensors can detect) may not be read by the scanner. Best Value OBD2 Scanner: BAFX Products Car Diagnostic Tool

The BAFX Wireless Scanner gets our best value spot for one simple reason: It's not every day you can get a wireless scanner for a very low price. This scanner is all about convenience when scanning for codes. The device itself is nothing more than a simple plug for the OBD-II port. It reads the data just like any other scanner but lacks a dedicated display. This means you'll have to download the separate app to access the information. Once it's set up, it will read a number of trouble codes and monitor things like air fuel ratio, oil temp, coolant temp, etc. Since it requires a dedicated app, it's not the most convenient to set up right out of the box. The Bluetooth version only works with Android and Windows devices. For iOS devices, you will have to buy the WiFi version, which has a more limited range. Best OBD2 Scanner Honorable Mention: Foxwell NT301

