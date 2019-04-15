Ed Bolian's Emotional Hoax Video Deserves a Heartfelt Response

Four years and a handful of days ago, I did something terrible: I announced that I had driven across the country in 26 hours and 28 minutes, shattering the Cannonball Run record claimed by Ed Bolian back in 2013.

The date of my crime? April 1st, 2015.

A lot of people were very upset. A lot of people were even more upset when I retracted it.

Four years later, my friend Ed Bolian—with whom I've since driven cross country twice, and who is featured as the current record holder at the end of my upcoming movie, "Apex: The Secret Race Across America," has put out a YouTube video about his feelings.

The hundreds of comments on his video are 99% negative toward me, and understandably so. I'm devastated by the hostility Ed has dredged up after all this time. I understand why he remains deeply triggered by the events of 2015, even all these years later, so, upon reflection, I decided to post a video that clarifies my feelings about what happened, and how I feel about Ed today.

It is my hope that Ed can internalize my message in a therapeutic way, and that our friendship can thrive moving forward.