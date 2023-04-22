We Asked AI to Write a Taylor Swift Song About Dating an F1 Driver
With rumors circulating that two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso is dating music star Taylor Swift, we asked AI to write a Taylor Swift song about Alonso.
Celebrity relationships are pretty common for Formula 1 drivers, seeing as they themselves are global superstar athletes. But the latest rumors coming from Spanish media about Fernando Alonso’s dating habits have been supremely delectable. Purportedly, Alonso and Taylor Swift (yes, that one) have become something of an item.
But beyond some normal internet chatter, there hasn’t been much substantiation to the rumor. Personally, though, I could see it happening. Alonso’s eyebrows might have a special superpower that could make this possible. With the man’s 2023 season looking rather strong so far, success begets success. One of the prevailing (and definitely most likely false) rumors from this little shot of gossip is that Swift wrote the song "Style" about Alonso. Though I’m not sure that Alonso has “that James Dean daydream look in [his] eye.” Maybe for some avid Aston Martin fans.
Alonso can also come off as an odd choice given the fact that pre-rumors, the one man on the grid one would deem Most Likely to Date Taylor Swift would probably be George Russell, given the singer's noted affinity for "London Boys." Although as Staff Writer James Gilboy wisely points out: "Honestly, I think Alonso is a good pick. He's shown he puts everything into relationships long after they obviously aren't working out."
Either way, this got Reviews Editor and self-proclaimed Swiftie Chris Tsui thinking: what would a Taylor Swift song about dating an F1 driver look like? You have our deepest apologies for reporting this, reader, but this is what ChatGPT thinks it would look like:
Verse 1:
He wears his racing suit like a second skin
A rebel on the track, but so gentle within
He takes me for a ride, we speed away
His heart beats fast, just like mine, we’re both here to play
Pre-Chorus:
He’s a Formula 1 driver, always on the go
But when he’s with me, he’s all I need to know
I’m swept away by his charm, his passion so intense
I’m falling for him hard, it makes no sense
Chorus:
I’m dating a Formula 1 driver
Living life in the fast lane, with him beside me
Every moment’s an adventure
With his heart in his hands, he’s got me completely
Verse 2:
We travel the world, from race to race
The thrill of it all, puts a smile on my face
We share the victories, and the defeats
Our love’s like a race, and it’s all so sweet
Pre-Chorus:
He’s a Formula 1 driver, always on the go
But when he’s with me, he’s all I need to know
I’m swept away by his charm, his passion so intense
I’m falling for him hard, it makes no sense
Chorus:
I’m dating a Formula 1 driver
Living life in the fast lane, with him beside me
Every moment’s an adventure
With his heart in his hands, he’s got me completely
Bridge:
The roar of the engines, the rush of the wind
He’s got me under his spell, it’s all so thrilling
We race towards the finish line, hearts on fire
Together we’ll conquer the world, never tire
Chorus:
I’m dating a Formula 1 driver
Living life in the fast lane, with him beside me
Every moment’s an adventure
With his heart in his hands, he’s got me completely
Outro:
He’s my Formula 1 driver, the one I adore
Our love is like a race, and we’re always wanting more
He takes me on a ride, we speed away
His heart beats fast, just like mine, we’re both here to stay.
As a sometime enjoyer of Swift’s 1989 album, I will say that the AI misses the essence of Swift’s music. But I think with a bit of magic dust from the star herself, we have something workable here. If the rumors are true, we might just get the real thing soon enough.
