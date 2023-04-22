We Asked AI to Write a Taylor Swift Song About Dating an F1 Driver

Celebrity relationships are pretty common for Formula 1 drivers, seeing as they themselves are global superstar athletes. But the latest rumors coming from Spanish media about Fernando Alonso’s dating habits have been supremely delectable. Purportedly, Alonso and Taylor Swift (yes, that one) have become something of an item.

But beyond some normal internet chatter, there hasn’t been much substantiation to the rumor. Personally, though, I could see it happening. Alonso’s eyebrows might have a special superpower that could make this possible. With the man’s 2023 season looking rather strong so far, success begets success. One of the prevailing (and definitely most likely false) rumors from this little shot of gossip is that Swift wrote the song "Style" about Alonso. Though I’m not sure that Alonso has “that James Dean daydream look in [his] eye.” Maybe for some avid Aston Martin fans.

Alonso can also come off as an odd choice given the fact that pre-rumors, the one man on the grid one would deem Most Likely to Date Taylor Swift would probably be George Russell, given the singer's noted affinity for "London Boys." Although as Staff Writer James Gilboy wisely points out: "Honestly, I think Alonso is a good pick. He's shown he puts everything into relationships long after they obviously aren't working out."

Either way, this got Reviews Editor and self-proclaimed Swiftie Chris Tsui thinking: what would a Taylor Swift song about dating an F1 driver look like? You have our deepest apologies for reporting this, reader, but this is what ChatGPT thinks it would look like:

Verse 1:

He wears his racing suit like a second skin

A rebel on the track, but so gentle within

He takes me for a ride, we speed away

His heart beats fast, just like mine, we’re both here to play

Pre-Chorus:

He’s a Formula 1 driver, always on the go

But when he’s with me, he’s all I need to know

I’m swept away by his charm, his passion so intense

I’m falling for him hard, it makes no sense

Chorus:

I’m dating a Formula 1 driver

Living life in the fast lane, with him beside me

Every moment’s an adventure

With his heart in his hands, he’s got me completely

Verse 2:

We travel the world, from race to race

The thrill of it all, puts a smile on my face

We share the victories, and the defeats

Our love’s like a race, and it’s all so sweet

Pre-Chorus:

He’s a Formula 1 driver, always on the go

But when he’s with me, he’s all I need to know

I’m swept away by his charm, his passion so intense

I’m falling for him hard, it makes no sense

Chorus:

I’m dating a Formula 1 driver

Living life in the fast lane, with him beside me

Every moment’s an adventure

With his heart in his hands, he’s got me completely

Bridge:

The roar of the engines, the rush of the wind

He’s got me under his spell, it’s all so thrilling

We race towards the finish line, hearts on fire

Together we’ll conquer the world, never tire

Chorus:

I’m dating a Formula 1 driver

Living life in the fast lane, with him beside me

Every moment’s an adventure

With his heart in his hands, he’s got me completely

Outro:

He’s my Formula 1 driver, the one I adore

Our love is like a race, and we’re always wanting more

He takes me on a ride, we speed away

His heart beats fast, just like mine, we’re both here to stay.



As a sometime enjoyer of Swift’s 1989 album, I will say that the AI misses the essence of Swift’s music. But I think with a bit of magic dust from the star herself, we have something workable here. If the rumors are true, we might just get the real thing soon enough.