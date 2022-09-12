Self-Driving Cars May Always Need Human Attention, Cruise CEO Says

Cruise, General Motor's self-driving research wing and autonomous taxi provider in San Francisco, was the first company to be allowed to offer fully autonomous taxi services in America. Cruise's CEO Kyle Vogt was asked if he could see a point where remote human oversight could be removed from the company's autonomous vehicle fleet. His surprising response: "Why?" Edge cases in autonomous driving often require human intervention to get around, and currently, Cruise uses a staff of remote human operators to help with those situations. Cruise previously has never mentioned that this will likely be a long-term solution, however, according to Reuters, Vogt's statements make it clear that people will still be in the loop for a long time to come.

Most autonomous vehicles on public roads currently use backup humans in remote control centers to assist them in "edge cases." These edge cases are where the computer systems piloting the car get confused, which could be unusual situations such as a couch in the middle of the road or a child running after a ball into the street. The report suggests edge-case scenarios could be much more mundane. One anonymous Waymo operator told Reuters that he'd intervened around 30 times a day when Waymo autonomous cars wouldn't stop fast enough for red lights or other traffic.

The ideal scenario as most autonomous vehicle companies have described, however, is to slowly remove humans from the loop as software improves and allows for truly 100% autonomous driving, but this has proven more difficult than expected. Vogt explained that these human drivers will always be useful for riders, saying "I can provide my customers peace of mind knowing there is always a human there to help if needed."