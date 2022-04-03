This 1967 Mercury's Backlit Dash Proves Cars Were Better Without Screens

“They don’t make 'em like they used to!” How many times have you heard that? Usually, in my experience, it comes from a man standing next to a '57 Chevy at a local car show who's all but got a tear in his eye.

He's right, though—they don’t make them like they used to, and in almost every measurable way, that is absolutely for the better. Sure, the internet could be sustained in perpetuity by people arguing over what’s best when it comes to propelling vehicles, but it’s the weekend. Let’s slow things down, park ourselves by the fire, and check out something neat. How about a nighttime look at the gauges in a 1967 Mercury Park Lane Brougham?

Maybe it's just me, but I don't generally find dashboards from the past two decades all that aesthetically pleasing—or safe. They aren’t all horrible, but most either alienate me with outdated technology or wow me with canned excitement for driving modes with goofy animations. (I'll give credit to the 2019 Kia K900 I drove, though, with its amazing turn signal cameras.) I also understand that technology and infotainment are inextricably linked to modern concepts of luxury, but that doesn’t mean I have to like it. Maybe I'm yelling at the clouds again.