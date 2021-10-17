Retired Boeing 747 Repurposed for Seattle Apartment Complex Lounge

The project is being undertaken by developers Westbank and designed by Henriquez Partners Architects. As per renderings published last year , the plane will wear a bare aluminum finish and sit suspended between the two 48-story highrise buildings being built on Denny Triangle. Of course, the wings are to be cut down significantly to allow the plane to fit neatly between the towers. Construction is expected to be completed in 2022 .

These days, if you're trying to sell luxury apartments, it helps if you've got some kind of flashy attribute to differentiate you from the competition. A new development in Seattle at 1200 Stewart aims to do just that by repurposing a full-size Boeing 747 as a lounge area.

The interior of the plane will be stripped entirely and repurposed, and is expected to be used as a lounge and office area. As reported by MSN, the three-story retail podium surrounding the plane will feature a live music venue run by industry stalwarts Live Nation and a Trader Joe's grocery store, among other tenants.

Seattle is a city is known for the Seahawks, Dr. Frasier Crane, and of course, Boeing. Serving as one of the biggest employers in the city, it's said that there are few Seattleites who don't know a friend or family member who hasn't worked for the company. Thus, featuring Boeing's most famous plane in the new building is an excellent tribute that very much fits the fabric of the city.

Speaking to this angle, Westbank noted “The unique geometry of the galleria at 1200 Stewart, presents the opportunity to create a distinct presence downtown, for a company that has played an integral role in Seattle, historically as well as today as an economic leader and global innovator."

The plane itself is a former United Airlines Boeing 747-400, tail number N178UA, according to SimpleFlying. Originally delivered to the airline in 1990, it served for over two decades before entering storage in 2014. Reportedly, it racked up over 13,000 take-offs—and an equal number of landings—throughout its service history. Enthusiasts on the Airliner forums have raised questions about how the huge airliner will be moved to the construction site; The Drive has reached out to the developers for comment.