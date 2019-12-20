Watch the Moment When Two Carnival Cruise Ships Crash Into Each Other
Not a great way to start your tequila-filled Mexican vacation.
Two cruise ships from Carnival Cruise Line collided into each other while at the busy port of Cozumel, Mexico, leaving one person injured and both ships with considerable damage. There's no official word on what caused the crash, but judging by the video it appears to have been a miscalculated maneuver on behalf of one of the ship's captains.
The ships involved are the Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend, two frequent visitors to the port of Cozumel, which is one of the busiest in the American continent. At the time of the crash, there were a total of eight ships docked at the port, which could partly be to blame for the reduced space each ship has to maneuver. According to NBC News, it was the Glory that impacted the Legend while attempting to dock, managing to tear open a portion of the Legend's side.
Video uploaded to Twitter by Matthew Bruin shows the moment when the two ships made contact.
The cruise line reports that only one person was injured in the Glory, although it explained that the injury happened while evacuating a dining room located on the affected deck and not because the person was struck by the other ship or debris.
"Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside," a spokesperson for the company wrote to NBC News. "We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship."
Passengers of the affected ship have been told to spend the day ashore while the Carnival and the appropriate authorities further evaluate the situation.
