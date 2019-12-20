Watch the Moment When Two Carnival Cruise Ships Crash Into Each Other

Two cruise ships from Carnival Cruise Line collided into each other while at the busy port of Cozumel, Mexico, leaving one person injured and both ships with considerable damage. There's no official word on what caused the crash, but judging by the video it appears to have been a miscalculated maneuver on behalf of one of the ship's captains.

The ships involved are the Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend, two frequent visitors to the port of Cozumel, which is one of the busiest in the American continent. At the time of the crash, there were a total of eight ships docked at the port, which could partly be to blame for the reduced space each ship has to maneuver. According to NBC News, it was the Glory that impacted the Legend while attempting to dock, managing to tear open a portion of the Legend's side.