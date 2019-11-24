Formula E's Frozen 2 Parody Is the Cutest Mashup You'll See All Week

Formula E isn't above a bit of silliness, especially when there's an opportunity to pair up with Disney amidst the release of a blockbuster like Frozen 2. The racing series' production team whipped up a comical edit that mixed in fan favorites like Olaf and Sven from the animated film with all-electric, open-wheel race cars ahead of this weekend's Saudi E-Prix outside Riyadh, and if anything, now we just want to watch a full race with talking snowmen and reindeer on-track.

Clips were taken from last season's Saudi E-Prix, which was plagued by massive downpours that made the cars nearly impossible to control. Thanks to that and a little bit of Hollywood magic, they were able to make it look as if sliding racers were actually being hauled around like Santa, trusty steed leading the way while swinging wide around each corner.