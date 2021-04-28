2021 BMW 530e Review: A Persuasive Case for More Hybrid Sport Sedans

Here's something you've probably heard before: the BMW 5 Series is one of the premier midsized luxury sports sedans. It has a reputation for feeling taut, comfortable, and alive. Here's something you probably haven't heard yet: The 2021 BMW 530e plug-in hybrid keeps that reputation going, but also adds some forward-thinking as well. Some things for BMW are unavoidable. For a little while, those things have made the 5 Series worse to drive. Electrically assisted steering and smaller, quieter turbocharged engines are all in the name of saving fuel, but don't necessarily help the German automaker craft the latest and greatest ultimate driving machines.

Peter Holderith

For the non-M 5 Series, fixing this problem doesn't mean turning up the boost or playing a bit more synthesized engine through the speakers. It means embracing the future, and that's what BMW has finally done with the 530e. This car looks ahead. It's genuinely fun to drive, it wants to be toyed with, and the excellent hybrid system means more grunt when you want it and better fuel economy when you don't. 2021 BMW 530e Specs Base Price (as Tested): $58,195 ($70,485)

$58,195 ($70,485) Powertrain: 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder | one electric motor | eight-speed automatic transmission | all-wheel drive | 12 kWh lithium-ion battery

2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder | one electric motor | eight-speed automatic transmission | all-wheel drive | 12 kWh lithium-ion battery Horsepower: 288 @ 3,800 to 6,500 rpm (combined)

288 @ 3,800 to 6,500 rpm (combined) Torque: 310 lb-ft @ 1,450 to 3,600 rpm

310 lb-ft @ 1,450 to 3,600 rpm Curb Weight: 4,220 pounds

4,220 pounds 0-60 mph: 5.7 seconds (est.)

5.7 seconds (est.) EPA Fuel Economy: 64 mpge | 29 mpg combined

64 mpge | 29 mpg combined Quick Take: Make the drivetrain of every sports sedan more like this one. Hello Hybrid, Hello G30 Launched in 2017, the current 5 Series bears the G30 chassis code. Included with this new platform is the 530e, which is a much-improved version of the previous hybrid 5 Series. (The obscure Active Hybrid 5 was a strange vehicle from 2012 with a minuscule electric range of just 2.5 miles.) The 2021 530e is a lot more appealing in a few ways, primarily its much-improved 21 miles of all-electric range and conventional styling. In terms of price and performance, the 530e slots in between the 530i and the 540i and shares its drivetrain with the smaller 330e. The hybrid system in this car is also rather sophisticated. It doesn't have a purely electric front or rear axle, but rather an electric motor geared into the vehicle's transmission. So wherever the transmission sends power from the gasoline engine, the electric power goes, too. In practice, I found the system worked so well that it was difficult to tell when it was actually going about its business, but the fuel economy numbers spoke for themselves. The G30 5 is, also, thankfully far better than the outgoing F10 model in terms of driver engagement, too. I've driven several F10s but I've never really been impressed by them. They all somehow managed to feel less premium than an equivalent Mercedes and disconnected from the road. Nice cars, comfortable cars. Just not sporty cars.

Peter Holderith

That's not the case this time around. BMW didn't make the G30 any smaller than the F10, but it felt better. The chassis was far more communicative, the visibility was improved, and it felt like a tighter, more agile vehicle. The only bad carryover from the F10 was the inclusion of the dull steering. But the steering on every new BMW is unacceptable by the standards of the company's previous models, so it's a dead horse not worth beating. Plenty of other automakers like Mazda, Ford, and Kia seem like they've figured out good electric steering, but BMW hasn't. It's one area that the hybrid system, unfortunately, couldn't fix. The hybrid system also did BMW another mitzvah. If, like me, you've found the compression braking action with BMW's Valvetronic engine tech to be lacking in recent years—at higher speeds, throttle lift-off or quick downshifts don't slow you all that much—you'll be glad to know the 530e's regenerative brakes have fixed that here. The hybrid system slows the car to recover energy in those moments, and its seamless programming means it feels a lot more like natural engine braking than anything else. The 530e will also engage regen while you're using the brake pedal, so it's always trying to find opportunities to get a little more juice.

Peter Holderith

And speaking of charging up the 12 kWh lithium-ion battery, it took a long time to do so from a conventional 120-volt outlet. If you plug it in after dinner, it will take until about 4 or 5 a.m. to get the job done, so around 10 to 12 hours. It can be recharged in about three hours at regular 240-volt public charge points, although home is really the best place to do it. Plus, being a hybrid and all, you're never really stranded if the battery is depleted. Just take it to a gas station. BMW will sell you a more powerful wall-mounted charger as well. Since having that electric power is what makes this 5 Series interesting, it's a good thing to spring for if you buy this car. Say you're going to work, popping into town, or even just needing to move your car around the driveway. The electric-only mode could be a godsend. Just click "electric" on the center console and you now have a 107-horsepower, fully-electric 5 Series. Though I assure you that in this mode, those 107 horses are giving it absolutely everything they have to haul around a 4,200-pound sedan. Ergo, when relying on battery-only mode on cold days, the range does drop a lot quicker and the car really doesn't want to accelerate until the batteries warm up. But when it's warm, or if you have the luxury of a climate-controlled garage, you can get in, pull out silently and never use a drop of fuel on your commute. Twenty-one miles of all-electric range can take you a lot further than you might think. Plus, there's no range anxiety involved. Once the battery runs out, the gas engine kicks in—you will not notice this as it is shockingly quiet and seamless—and the car carries along like normal, finding charge where it can to assure you that you're getting the full 288-HP when you put your foot down. The 530e Will Put a Smile on Your Face And you will put your foot down, because you're a BMW driver, but also because the performance component of this hybrid system is really what brings the 5 Series back to being a fun car. The 530e is available with all-wheel drive, but my tester was not so equipped. It was instead a peel-happy, rear-wheel-drive sedan that was capable of getting its tail out, in part thanks to ever-available electric torque. That exciting sideways sensation is ruined shortly after by the steering telling you absolutely nothing about how to maintain such a maneuver, but at least the car's electric grunt and great chassis make it feel like it just wants to do that kind of thing.

Peter Holderith