2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4S Review: No Greater Freedom Than a 208-HP Personal Rocket

On March 17th, my daughter, my son, my expecting wife and I locked down. The world outside shuttered, and with a little one on the way, us along with it. Precautions were taken to extremes. I alone left our little apartment solely to pick up delivered groceries downstairs—masked up and head on a swivel for the slightest cough, sneeze or sniffle. Everyone outside became a hostile. Everything that came into our home was sanitized and sterilized. Life was reduced to that calculus.

And so we continued until we absolutely couldn’t. Luckily, though our newest family member came into a colossal shitstorm of a world, he emerged healthy, happy and plague-free. But even after he joined the fray, it's not like things returned to any semblance of last year's normal. Back inside we went. And it's where I stayed until a 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4S showed up at by door late last month, this 208-horsepower, open-air escape pod demanding to be ridden, historic heat wave be damned.

Didn't hurt that the Streetfighter V4S is the naked version of a bike whose faultless form I deviously detailed in Playboy a few years ago. And so for the first time in 5 months, 23 weeks, 164 days, 3,912 hours, 234,758 minutes, and 1 baby (not that I was counting or anything), I ventured into the pandemic-ravaged world outside the walls of our 1,100 square-foot quarantine bubble. Now I know how the Apollo astronauts felt using the MQF.

What would’ve been a throwaway day of riding around southern California six months ago turned into part mini-vacation, part reminder of why I'm still more comfortable inside my home—or on a bike—than just about any other place in the world right now. But when you have a fabulous 200+ horsepower companion between your legs, a quick twist of the throttle is all it takes to deliver you from public displays of stupidity into the safety and solemnity of a desolate canyon road. It's there you'll see how brilliant the Streetfighter is. Ducati, I don't know if you're getting this one back.