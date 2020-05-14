How to Clean Your Car’s Fuel Injectors
Keep those high-tech squirt guns performing at their best.
So you want to clean your car’s fuel injectors? Maybe you want to maintain your fuel system's cleanliness from new, or your older car is running poorly. Maybe you’ve found yourself at the mercy of the dreaded Check Engine Light and your OBD scanner reads P02(xx), car-computer speak for a fuel and air metering issue. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Your injectors may be bunged up, reducing their flow rate or screwing up their fuel-spray pattern. The Drive’s crack How-To department is here to help and get those injectors injecting properly once again.
Your fuel injectors are called upon every day to perform little miracles of precision fuel metering. Makers of fuel-injector treatment products pledge to keep your injectors in peak condition. For that they use detergent agents that mix with the fuel in your tank and break up deposits often caused by gasoline impurities. However, if your injectors have become clogged, they will likely need a physical cleaning.
Note: If your injectors are clogged substantially, it may be time to consult a mechanic. Deep cleaning is a process requiring specialized skills. Dangerous, controlled solvents and ultrasonic vibration are used to break up deposits, along with high-pressure flushing, media blasting, and the replacement of rubber seals. At this point, it may be worth replacing the injectors altogether.
Here’s how to do it.
Basics
Estimated Time Needed: 30 minutes to 1 hour
Skill Level: Beginner to Garage Hero depending on method
Vehicle System: Fuel system
Safety
Working on your car can be messy and dangerous, especially when you’re working with your car’s fuel system, which you’ve likely never bothered to clean—please don’t queue Prodigy’s Firestarter. Here’s what you’ll need to keep your jeans and shirt spotless, and eyes and skin injury-free.
- Nitrile gloves to protect your hands from chemical solvents and fuel.
- Long-sleeve shirt to protects your arms.
- A mask or respirator to filter the fumes and odors.
- Eye protection.
Everything You’ll Need
We’re not psychic, nor are we snooping through your toolbox or garage, so here’s exactly what you’ll need to get the job done.
Tool List
- The hard method will require a full mechanic’s toolset, including multiple types of clamps, a ratchet set, wrenches, screwdrivers, an electrical lead with clips, among other items not listed due to each car being different in configuration to remove the injectors themselves.
Parts List
- Fuel system cleaner
- The hard method may require new injector o-rings and the fuel system cleaner.
You’ll also need a flat surface, such as a garage floor, driveway, or street parking, though check your local laws to make sure you’re not violating any codes when using the street because we ain’t getting your car out of the impound yard. When using cleaning solvents, make sure the work environment is properly ventilated.
Arranging Your Workspace
Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable will save precious minutes waiting for your handy-dandy child or four-legged helper to bring you the sandpaper or blowtorch. (You won't need a blowtorch for this job. Please don’t have your kid hand you a blowtorch—Ed.)
Here’s How To Clean Your Fuel Injectors
Let’s do this!
Cleaning Your Injectors (Maintenance)
Over-the-counter fuel-injector cleaners contain detergents purported to break up carbon deposits. These products are best used before any serious injector issues arise.
- Into a nearly empty fuel tank, or as directed, pour the entire contents (or specified amount) of fuel-system treatment.
- Fill tank with fuel (16-18 gallons or as directed).
- Repeat at every oil-change period.
- You’re done, congrats.
Cleaning Your Injectors (Hard)
- Using Google, or your car’s owner’s manual, find out where the injectors are.
- Once located, remove any parts that may be in the way of getting to those injectors.
- Keep the removed parts in order with their screws and bolts neatly arranged next to them so as to not lose any parts you will need replacing them later.
- Disconnect the fuel pump.
- Once you’ve removed those unneeded parts, remove the fuel injectors.
- Attach the fuel return line from the injectors to the fuel pump to funnel the fuel back into the tank.
- Depending on your car, you may need to disconnect the fuel pressure regulator—Google it.
- Remove the gas tank cap to prevent buildup pressure.
- Locate the fuel port, which should be connected to the fuel rail, and attach the cleaning kit you purchased.
- Follow the directions, making sure the injectors aren’t exposed to fuel as both it and the cleaner are flammable.
- START YOUR ENGINES!
- Let the engine run until the leftover fuel and fuel cleaner have run out (usually about 5 minutes).
- Reconnect and replace everything.
You’re done, you garage hero you, congrats!
Tips From a Pro
Over the years, The Drive’s editors have done it all and seen it all, buying, selling, and reviewing just about every car on the planet. We’ve also wrenched, ripped apart, and fixed a ton of cars, including some that needed a good fuel system deep clean. Here are our top tips to ensure your car is running right.
- If you’re storing your car for a prolonged period of time, consider using a fuel stabilizing additive to ensure everything remains gunk-free for your next drive.
- More modern cars have highly complicated injection systems, after consulting Google or that manual we spoke of earlier, it may be time to call in the pros.
Life Hacks
Since you may not have access to the right tools, or have a friend you can bum a wrench off of, we also compiled a list of our best hacks to make your life easier and drain your pocket less.
- Buying the right fuel will ensure your car’s injectors run cleanly. Simple as that.
- Every few years, drop in the fuel system cleaner and you’ll see a world of difference.
