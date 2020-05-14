The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

So you want to clean your car’s fuel injectors? Maybe you want to maintain your fuel system's cleanliness from new, or your older car is running poorly. Maybe you’ve found yourself at the mercy of the dreaded Check Engine Light and your OBD scanner reads P02(xx), car-computer speak for a fuel and air metering issue. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Your injectors may be bunged up, reducing their flow rate or screwing up their fuel-spray pattern. The Drive’s crack How-To department is here to help and get those injectors injecting properly once again.

Your fuel injectors are called upon every day to perform little miracles of precision fuel metering. Makers of fuel-injector treatment products pledge to keep your injectors in peak condition. For that they use detergent agents that mix with the fuel in your tank and break up deposits often caused by gasoline impurities. However, if your injectors have become clogged, they will likely need a physical cleaning.

Note: If your injectors are clogged substantially, it may be time to consult a mechanic. Deep cleaning is a process requiring specialized skills. Dangerous, controlled solvents and ultrasonic vibration are used to break up deposits, along with high-pressure flushing, media blasting, and the replacement of rubber seals. At this point, it may be worth replacing the injectors altogether.

Here’s how to do it.

Basics

Estimated Time Needed: 30 minutes to 1 hour

Skill Level: Beginner to Garage Hero depending on method

Vehicle System: Fuel system