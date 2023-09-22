Lowe’s is Having an Insane Weekend Sale Starting Now
Get to work.
Tools, supplies, and help are always needed for weekend projects, whether they're the car variety, house, yard, or the DIY rock wall I built for my kids in our basement. And it's helpful to find all of those things in one place. But you know what's better? Finding all of those in one place AND screaming deals. Enter Lowes' weekend sale. Right now, you can find hundreds of products on steep discounts that'll help you get things done this weekend, including DeWalt, Ego, and Kobalt power tools, refrigerators, NewAge and Royal Gourmet grills, and electric chainsaws! Take a look.
Tools
- DeWalt Powerstack 20V 5Ah Battery and Charger ($143 off)
- DeWalt 20V Max Variable Speed Cordless Impact Driver ($80 off)
- Craftsman V20 4-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case ($50 off)
- Craftsman V20 20 4Ah Lithium-ion Power Tool Battery Kit ($10 off)
- Craftsman 2-Tool Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case ($50 off)
- Kobalt 5-in 24-volt Max Paddle Switch Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder ($30 off)
- Kobalt Next-Gen 2-Tool Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case ($50 off)
- Kobalt 24-volt Max Variable Speed Brushless 1/2-in Drive Cordless Impact Wrench ($20 off)
- Craftsman 33-Gallons Portable 175 Psi Vertical Air Compressor ($100 off)
- DeWalt XR 2-Tool 20V Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case ($90 off)
Outdoor Tools
- EGO POWER+ 56-volt 765-CFM 200-MPH Battery Handheld Leaf Blower ($30 off)
- Kobalt 24-volt 8-in Cordless Electric Pole Saw ($30 off)
- EGO POWER+ 56-volt 16-in Brushless Battery Chainsaw ($50 off)
- SKIL 40-volt 14-in Brushless Battery Chainsaw ($50 off)
- SKIL PWR CORE 40-volt 24-in Battery Hedge Trimmer ($40 off)
Grills
Refrigerator
