The 20 Best DeWalt Deals From Home Depot’s Black Friday Sale
Dewalt tools are some of the best out there. Get some now at a great discount.
Power tools are downright essential in the modern wrencher's toolbox. The technology has trickled down nicely for folks who aren't professionals. Whether you already own a brace of tools or you're looking to get into a set of tools, there is no better time than Black Friday. Home Depot has a few deals going down, but the king-of-the-hill power tool brand Dewalt has some solid discounts to get started with.
Batteries
- 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 5.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (38% off)
- 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery, 20-Volt MAX XR 4.0 Ah Battery and 20-Volt MAX 2.0 Ah Battery (27% off)
- FLEXVOLT 20-Volt/60-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (26% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) and 20-Volt MAX XR Lithium-Ion Battery Pack 4.0 Ah (2-Pack) (52% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 3.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (48% off)
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Starter Kit 6.0Ah Battery, 4.0Ah Battery, Charger & Kit Bag and FLEXVOLT 20V/60V 6.0Ah Battery (51% off)
- 18-Volt to 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Battery Adapter Kit (2-Pack) (50% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 2.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (41% off)
Tools
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (35% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (41% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/4 in. Impact Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (41% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Impact Driver Kit (14% off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless Brushless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with 20V MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Batteries (54% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (38% off)
- 20-Volt MAX XR Cordless Brushless Jigsaw with (1) 20-Volt Battery 6.0Ah, (1) 20-Volt Battery 4.0Ah & Charger (53% off)
- 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill/Driver and ATOMIC Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger and Bag (11% off)
- 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo Kit (10-Tool) with (2) 20-Volt 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (37% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver Combo Kit with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE (20% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion Cordless Brushless Reciprocating Saw with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE (32% off)
- 20V MAX XR Cordless Brushless 4-1/2 in. Slide Switch Small Angle Grinder with 20V MAX XR Lithium-Ion 6Ah & 4Ah Batteries (50% off)
