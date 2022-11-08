Buy One Get One With DeWalt’s Black Friday Home Depot Deal
Forget the wait. Right?
Rather than tossing its deals out there amidst the chaos that is Black Friday, where they'll surely blend in, DeWalt's opted for guerilla warfare and dumped all the best deals at Home Depot on us now. Of course, the buy-one-get-one offers are what most folks are interested and DeWalt's answered that call with two pretty killer options. However, it's also hitting the competition where it hurts by sneaking some buy-on-get-two deals into the mix.
As if that doesn't guarantee the marketing teams a win for the holiday season, they've peppered in some awesome specials on a long list of additional tools. To make a long story short, you need to check the list below if you're in the market for power tools for any reason.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Cordless Brushless Combo Kit (BOGO)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Starter Kit (BOGO)
- DeWalt 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit (BOGT W/Battery)
- DeWalt 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit (BOGT W/Grinder)
- DeWalt 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit (BOGT W/Atomic Impact)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit (BOGT W/ Reciprocating Saw)
- DeWalt 20-Volt MAX XR Cordless Brushless 1/2-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench with20-Volt 4.0Ah Battery (14% off)
- DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Tool Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery (32% off)
- DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Reciprocating Saw (24% off)
- DeWalt20V XR Cordless 3 in. Cut-Off Tool with 20V Max XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Batteries (49% off)
- DeWalt 15-Amp Corded 12 in. Single Bevel Compound Miter Saw (40% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery, 20-Volt MAX XR 4.0 Ah Battery and 20-Volt MAX 2.0 Ah Battery (27% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless 4-1/2 to 5-Inch Paddle Switch Angle Grinder (32% off)
- DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX Cordless Brushless 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench with 20V MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Batteries (54% off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless 1/2-Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vacuum with 20V MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 3.0Ah Battery Pack (48% off)
