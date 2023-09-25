Charge Up With These Deeply Discounted Ryobi Batteries
Charging that’s worth charging to your credit card the go ’round.
There have been some awesome Ryobi tool deals on the World Wide Web recently. People have scooped up handfuls of lithium-powered tools for significantly lower prices, though, there's a piece of the puzzle missing: The lithium itself. Currently, Amazon has slashed prices on a wide, wide variety of genuine Ryobi batteries, not the potentially-questionable third-party ones. Stock up now and have plenty of charge later!
For you, dear readership: check out this tailored list of all the best options.
- Ryobi 18-Volt Lithium + HP High Capacity 9.0 Ah Battery ($40 off)
- Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ 1.5Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Battery ($36 off)
- Ryobi 40V 4.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery OP4040 ($23 off)
- Ryobi P197 Battery ONE + (PLUS) Compatible Replaces P108 Rechargeable Lithium Ion 18 v Volt 4.0 Ah / 72 Wh UL Listed Faster Recharge Single Battery with Fuel Gage ($20 off)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion HIGH Performance Starter Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, 6.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Bag ($19 off)
- Ryobi PBP2005 ONE+ (Plus) Battery 18-Volt Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Compatible with Over 225 18V ONE+ Tools (2-Pack) ($18 off)
- Ryobi P190 2.0 Amp Hour Compact 18V Lithium Ion Battery w/ Cold Weather Performance and (Charger Not Included / Battery Only) ($11 off)
- Ryobi P189 18 Volt 1.5 Ah One+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Rechargeable Quick-Release Battery ($11 off)
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V 1.5ah Lithium Ion Battery with Onboard Fuel Gauge PBP002 ($10 off)
- Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah High Capacity Battery (2-Pack) ($8 off)
- Ryobi P192 Lithium+HP High performance battery 3X ($5 off)
- Ryobi PBP005 ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery ($4 off)
