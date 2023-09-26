Cabela’s Killer Garmin inReach Mini Is Still $100 Off
Don’t get too lost.
A few weeks ago, we told you about Cabela's having a barn burner of a sale on Garmin's awesome inReach Mini satellite communications tool. It was $100 off and is something that this very author uses all the time whenever he wants to get lost in the woods but not really lost in the woods. Well, for those of you who thought they missed it, or failed to take it out of your cart, now's your chance as the sale is STILL going on.
Right now, you can get over $100 off Garmin's last generation inReach Mini and keep yourself on the beaten path, or off, without worrying your significant others all that much. So act fast and get yourself this awesome little tool.
- Garmin inReach Mini ($100.01 off)